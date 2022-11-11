They say, “not all heroes wear capes” — and that’s certainly the case for food delivery drivers. There are countless instances where a delivery saves the day, like for a last-minute lunch between meetings or after a long day. With a few clicks on the phone or computer, a meal is at your doorstep. But after we’re handed the goods and send off the tip, we don’t think twice about the delivery person who made sure our order was handled with care.

For Dashers like Larry Collins, dashing is more than just dropping off food: it’s a space for comradery and a bit of healthy competition. Collins began working as a part-time Dasher in Santa Monica at the start of the pandemic, but after he lost his job, he began dashing full-time.

“DoorDash was hot. People had to stay at home,” says Collins, who was previously working for a private company that delivered packages and goods to movie sets and celebrities’ trailers. "'Okay,’ I said. 'I'm not going to become a movie star at home or in a studio. I'll just do [DoorDash] full time.’”

It didn’t take long for Collins to discover that some of his fellow Dashers were delivering thousands of meals, and he wanted in on the competition. He recalls meeting a Dasher who, at the time, had reached 15,000 deliveries and Collins was inspired by her tenacity. From there, he set off to beat her record.

“I'm like, ‘I'm going to catch you. I know. I'm so close. I'm going to catch you,’” he remembers saying to the other Dasher.

By the time he rounded the corner on his own 15,000 mark, Collins had become friendly with other Dashers who, of course, were shocked by his number of successful deliveries. In time, he became a mentor, helping Dashers use their time efficiently and make the most of out their deliveries.

“I've met a few Dashers and usually they ask about, you know, tricks of the trade,” he says. “‘How are you doing?’ or ‘How long have you been doing DoorDash?’ or ‘How many dashes have you done?’” Of course when he answers this with 29,500 (at the time of this interview), most people are shocked — and rightfully impressed. Collins says he does about 500 to 600 deliveries a month (around 17 to 20 dashes a day) and by December he will have reached the 30,000th-delivery mark.

So, what are his personal tricks of the trade? Collins uses his time efficiently and doubles up his orders when he can. “I'm doing two deliveries at a time. So I'm like, okay, now I have eight or nine in a span. [Sometimes] I would get like four. So yeah, my numbers just kind of jumped real quick,” he says.