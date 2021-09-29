Photos: Courtesy of Culver's. Design: Samantha Shin

Even though we’re sliding into hoodie and combat boot season, there’s always time for a Culver’s Concrete Mixer. Who says frozen custard is just for the summer? With flavors that are super creamy and made in-restaurant daily, it’s understandable why it’s better than ice cream. When you visit your local Culver’s, there’s no way you can resist creating the ultimate mix-in combination that reminds you of a special time in your life; maybe from your childhood or even a person you never want to forget—your favorite mix-ins surely have a story to tell. So we grabbed a few editors to share the stories behind their favorite candies, cookies, and treats to mix into their frozen custard to create fun and unique Culver’s Concretes combinations. The Cheese Me Please Vanilla Frozen Custard, Salted Caramel, Eli's Cheesecake Bites, and Wild Cherry Topping

My preferred after-dinner treat is usually an impromptu cheese plate, made with whatever “snack cheese” I can find floating in the fridge, but I make an exception for cheesecake. Unfortunately, “cheesecake” isn’t exactly a traditional topping when it comes to frozen treats. That is, unless you’ve been to a Culver’s. With dozens of unique topping options, I can turn my dream cheesecake into a portable sundae, thanks to the addition of salted caramel and wild cherry topping, all wrapped in thick vanilla frozen custard. It’s salty, sweet, tangy, and fruity—so each bite hits a different craving. Plus, it’s perfect for those “fall” days when the high is still 85. — Christie Rotondo

The Sundae Fundae Vanilla Frozen Custard with Hot Fudge, Banana, and Whipped Cream

When it comes to frozen custard, I tend to stick with classic flavor combos I’ve loved since childhood. My all-time fave frozen treat? A hot fudge sundae. Gooey warm fudge paired with a sweet banana and fluffy whipped cream is so nostalgic and just can’t be beat! Blend them all together with vanilla frozen custard in a convenient to-go cup? Now that’s next level. — Joanna Douglas

The Chilly Chocolate Breeze Chocolate Frozen Custard with Andes Mints and Brownie Pieces

In my world, there's no such thing as too much chocolate. I blame my parents for always keeping a bar of dark chocolate on hand. So when I'm craving a cold, creamy Culver’s Concrete Mixer, there's no question that I'm opting for the chocolate frozen custard base. I won't say no to any of the chocolate mix-ins, but my go-to combination is brownie pieces and Andes mints. The mint flavor brings a bit of brightness to the otherwise decadent chocolate concrete that I just can't resist. —Annalise Mantz Lowenstein

The Café Crunch Vanilla Frozen Custard, Espresso, Pecan, and Sugar Cookies

A classic affogato is one of my favorite desserts, so anytime I'm able to add espresso to vanilla ice cream—or vanilla frozen custard in this case—I'm all for it. The custard adds a smooth creaminess to the dessert, and along with the espresso concentrate, the whole thing just melts in your mouth. I'd top it off with some pecan bits for crunch and sugar cookies for a nod to the biscotti affogato is typically served with. If I'm feeling extra indulgent the next time I'm at Culver's, I might add on salted caramel for that kick of salt! — Stephanie Nguyen

The Surprise Cookie Jar Vanilla Frozen Custard, Cookie Dough, Oreo, Sugar Cookies, Granola Clusters, and Salted Caramel

I am a true kid at heart so anytime I can eat cookies, it just awakens my inner child. So when I visit any Culver’s, I have to create a Concrete Mixer with all the cookie choices to get the crunchy mixture I love. I’m grabbing sugar cookies, Oreos, and granola clusters and adding in cookie dough because, well, who turns down a chance to eat cookie dough? And with a little salted caramel drizzle, I also get that hint of saltiness that pulls it all together with the vanilla frozen custard flavor. Kind of like, “sugar, spice, and everything nice,” right? — Moná Thomas