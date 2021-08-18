5 TikTok Recipes to Try This Month Chickpea tuna salad, Mediterranean meatballs, and more.

There’s no denying that TikTok has become a hotspot for cooking inspo, offering up everything from bite-sized tutorials to life-changing kitchen hacks. But while it might seem like the app is all about virality—capturing whatever crazy trends the kids are up to these days—it’s actually a lot more nuanced. Beyond baked feta pasta (which, by the way, I’ve made a dozen times), there’s a whole other algorithm set to the most innovative recipes from around the world, made by everyday home cooks. I keep an ever-growing cache of food TikToks on my phone, ready to pull up on weekly walks to Trader Joe’s. I tend to gravitate towards recipes that make me think of simple, pantry staples in an entirely new way. One such recipe is the chickpea “tuna” salad, which has become my latest obsession. I can assure you, you’ll be amazed by the kinds of things a chickpea can do here. Also included in this list are a few zero-waste approaches—using watermelon rinds and broccoli stems—that I cannot wait to test out.

Chickpea "tuna" sandwich with lemon tahini sauce The chickpea “tuna” salad is super versatile, and there are variations of this recipe all over TikTok. But the star of the show is the lemon tahini sauce, which I have used on other dishes, like leafy salads and grilled chicken. To get your bread as crispy as the one in this video, do not toast; heat it on a pan with some olive oil. Trust me, it’ll make all the difference.

Watermelon rind sabji I love the idea of enjoying a watermelon at a summer barbecue and saving the rinds for dinner the next day. Oftentimes, the rinds, skins, and stems of fruits and vegetables contain even more nutrients than the “edible” parts, and watermelon rinds, rich in amino acids, are no exception. This Indian curry, tarbooz ki sabji, makes use of the rind’s vegetable-like flavor and pairs well with rice or a paratha.

Crispy potatoes with aioli There’s something so utterly calming about watching these potatoes fry. The accordion-style slicing allows for more edges to get crispy, resulting in a potato that’s both textured and fun to look at. Just think about how that sauce will ooze between layers.

Mediterranean chicken meatballs These meatballs are the perfect thing to make in bulk and keep in your fridge, ready to be eaten alone as a snack, or with carbs as a meal. The addition of red onion, sundried tomato, and feta really makes the flavors soar, but I added chopped olives to give the meatballs even more of a kick. And while this recipe changed my mind about ground chicken’s potential, I’d be curious to try it out with beef or pork.

Pickled broccoli stems Next time I use a broccoli head in a stir fry, I’ll think twice about throwing out the stem. These pickled broccoli stems would make such a nice, tangy side dish. Similar in taste to kohlrabi, broccoli stems are super high in fiber. I’d imagine you could also brine the stems in a jar for an extended period of time, making them extra flavorful and easy to store.

