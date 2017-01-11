Tim Ferriss Reveals the Eating Habits of Highly Successful People

Food isn’t just fuel to give your body energy, or something you shovel in your face when you’re bored -- it can also help you accomplish a bunch of things and dominate life. There is one guy who knows this better than pretty much anyone: Tim Ferriss. He is an entrepreneur, author, and a podcasting legend (with over 100 million downloads) who has spent thousands of hours speaking to the world’s biggest achievers.

In his new book, Tools of Titans, he distills down the habits of famous chefs, billionaires, CEOs, comedians, and many others. Many of their secrets to success involve their eating and and drinking habits. So if you're the type of person who eats a bag of Cheesy Poofs for breakfast and washes it down with a soda, you might want to consider replacing it with one of the habits of successful people below: