This Tiramisu Cake Makes Our Favorite Dessert Even Better

Kaity Mitchell never intended for her dessert to gain a cult following. But that’s exactly what happened when the executive pastry chef of Portale put tiramisu on the menu of the chic Italian restaurant, which opened in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City in 2019.

“It was extremely popular,” she says. “And honestly, the only way I could get it off the menu was when the pandemic started.” She couldn’t keep the popular tiramisu completely off the menu, though, so she came up with a compromise: tiramisu cake.

Mitchell’s tiramisu was already a departure from the classic and prepared as an entremet-style dessert—think layers of various components prepared in a mold—so she had to adapt the recipe to make the dessert larger. A ring mold came in handy to help maintain those sharp layers and a couple of other tweaks. “I had to add slightly more gelatin to the mousse to make it a little more stable,” she says.

The bottom layer is a devil’s food cake topped with layers of coffee and rum-soaked ladyfingers (though she has used Kahlúa, too) and milk chocolate mascarpone mousse. “You just layer with these ladyfingers that have been soaked and then dusted in cocoa powder. And you just have really nice circular layers,” Mitchell says. “Then you allow it to set and before you take the acetate ring around the side off, dust it in cocoa powder, so you get that really nice super clean line around the top where there's just cocoa powder on the top and then mousse on the sides.”