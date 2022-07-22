Tomato Choka Is the Caribbean Dish You Need to Make This Summer

For Peters, culinary education is not a one-way street. Although she’s learned through her family immensely, she’s also been able to provide an exchange of abilities based on her education and the skills she’s acquired from Kit an’ Kin. “I love the idea of intergenerational learning because it’s great to see a different perspective,” she says.

Like the time her grandmother accompanied her to a large catering gig where her signature rice and peas dish, passed down through generations, was on the menu for a group of 300 people. For a gathering of that size, the dish needed to be prepared using an oven instead of a traditional pot on the stove, something Peters’ grandma didn’t think was possible. “She was looking so skeptical, because you don’t mess with her stuff,” Peters laughs. “But it came out. Little moments like those are what I love the most about this process—bringing my family together.”

The knowledge that Peters is absorbing and sharing is not just for elders, but for the younger generation, too. Peters is motivated to bring about a series of children’s cookbooks exploring hyper-regional Caribbean cuisine and diasporic riffs.

“I have a niece and she’s three now, and I really want to tap into that intergenerational learning and make something for her that is culturally relevant,” Peters says. Inspired by the genre of “my first cookbooks,” Peters intends to put her own twist on children’s cookbooks by sharing the national dishes for countries throughout the Caribbean: ackee and saltfish for Jamaica, cocoa tea from Grenada, and Trini callaloo. “All these different islands have food that are revered there and children grow up eating it, so this is going to be for Caribbean children or any child interested in food,” Peters says. As a multi-hyphenate creative, Peters will write and illustrate the books herself using watercolors.

It’s a lot of projects to juggle, but Peters’ passion is palpable. “I like to think of myself as a culinary anthropologist, in the sense that I am for Caribbean culture in terms of food, art, music, and general traditions and keeping that link between generations connected.”

Peters is doing this on a larger scale with both Kit an’ Kin and her cookbook project, for which she is slated to roll out preorders in August. But on a microlevel, Peters unites friends and family at home around the table, where she might be found serving tomato choka, a summertime favorite that is versatile and celebratory of the season’s produce.

“Choka is perfect in the summertime because you have the grill and you want to fire something really quick and also have food that is vegetable-oriented,” Peters says. “Choka is basically a method of burning a vegetable over fire or coals and then pounding it up with seasonings, a hit of acid, and cilantro.”

Peters has served hers with shrimp, roti, and bhaji (a cooked spinach dish). You can have it for breakfast or as a side to dinner, but the ease of preparation and the robust flavors make it a crowd pleaser. “There’s the fresh aroma of fried garlic, cilantro, lime juice, and summer tomatoes,” Peters grins. “It just goes so well with everything and is so easy to make and do.”