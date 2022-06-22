Celebrate Peak Tomato Season with This Goat Cheese Galette

Tomato and Goat’s Cheese Galette Recipe

Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients:

1 ounce (30 grams) butter

3 shallots or 1 onion, thinly sliced

3 thyme sprigs, leaves picked and chopped

Plain (all-purpose) flour, for dusting

10½ ounces (300 grams) shortcrust pastry

1¾ ounce (50 grams) Parmesan or another hard cheese, grated (shredded)

5½ ounces (150 grams) soft goat’s cheese

12 ounces (350 grams) tomatoes, thinly sliced (a mixture of colours and sizes is nice)

Olive oil, for drizzling

Pinch of caster (superfine) sugar

1 egg, beaten, to glaze

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

1. Melt the butter in a pan over a moderate heat. Add the shallots or onion, season well with salt and pepper and fry for about 5-10 minutes (depending on whether you’re using shallots or onions), until soft and just beginning to brown. Remove from the heat and stir in the thyme. Put to one side to cool.

2. Lightly flour a work surface and roll out the dough to a rough rectangle about ⅛-inch (3-millimeters) thick. Sprinkle with the Parmesan, then fold the pastry over itself four times to create four layers of cheese. Wrap the pastry in baking paper and refrigerate for about 10-15 minutes, to rest.

3. Preheat the oven to 190°C/170°C fan/325°F/Gas 3.

4. Lightly flour your work surface and roll out the chilled pastry to a rough circle about 11¼-inch (28 centimeters) in diameter and about ⅛-inch (3-millimeters) thick.

5. Transfer the pastry circle to a baking sheet lined with baking paper and coarsely grind black pepper over the top, giving it a final roll to press the pepper into the dough.

6. Add the cooked shallot or onion in an even layer, leaving a 1½-inch (4 centimeters) border around the edge. Sprinkle the topping with salt and pepper and dot most of the goat’s cheese over the top.

7. Add the tomato slices and drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle over the sugar and season with salt, then dot over the rest of the goat’s cheese. Fold the edge of the dough over the tomatoes to create a 1½-inch (4 centimeters) crust.

8. Brush the crust edge with the beaten egg and put the tart in the fridge for 15 minutes to rest.

9. Bake the galette for 40-50 minutes, until the pastry is crisp and golden and the tomatoes are very soft and starting to colour.

10. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 5 minutes before serving.