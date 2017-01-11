Because Trader Joe's is so inexpensive, you could easily do all your grocery shopping there, though must of us end up supplementing from other places. There are, however, a handful of items that you can only trust to the specialty grocery store because they are so much damn cheaper there than anywhere else.
We highlighted a few of those things below, courtesy of this Reddit thread. Of course, some of this stuff is sure to vary regionally, but overall, these products can generally be trusted to be a better deal at TJ's.
Two Buck Chuck, duh
Smoked Gouda, if you're looking for specifics
This user recommends frozen Indian dinners. Employees agree.
Flowers are an inexpensive way to impress
The frozen broccoli is an especially good deal
Frozen fruit is too
Buying cheese in bulk is good for parties, freezing, and casual weeknights
Get the goods for a full Italian dinner for less than regular grocery store prices
You won't find cheaper pink Himalayan rock salt
Stock up on chicken broth for soup
Champagne... er, sparkling white wine
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.