Trader Joe's Best Bargains You Should Never Buy Anywhere Else

Published On 09/14/2016
Trader Joe's
Mike Mozart/Flickr

Because Trader Joe's is so inexpensive, you could easily do all your grocery shopping there, though must of us end up supplementing from other places. There are, however, a handful of items that you can only trust to the specialty grocery store because they are so much damn cheaper there than anywhere else. 

We highlighted a few of those things below, courtesy of this Reddit thread. Of course, some of this stuff is sure to vary regionally, but overall, these products can generally be trusted to be a better deal at TJ's. 

Two Buck Chuck, duh 

Comment from discussion If you shop there, what are things you only buy at Trader Joes because its cheaper there.

Smoked Gouda, if you're looking for specifics

Comment from discussion If you shop there, what are things you only buy at Trader Joes because its cheaper there.

This user recommends frozen Indian dinners. Employees agree.

Comment from discussion If you shop there, what are things you only buy at Trader Joes because its cheaper there.

Flowers are an inexpensive way to impress

Comment from discussion If you shop there, what are things you only buy at Trader Joes because its cheaper there.

The frozen broccoli is an especially good deal

Comment from discussion If you shop there, what are things you only buy at Trader Joes because its cheaper there.

Frozen fruit is too

Comment from discussion If you shop there, what are things you only buy at Trader Joes because its cheaper there.

Buying cheese in bulk is good for parties, freezing, and casual weeknights

Comment from discussion If you shop there, what are things you only buy at Trader Joes because its cheaper there.

Get the goods for a full Italian dinner for less than regular grocery store prices

Comment from discussion If you shop there, what are things you only buy at Trader Joes because its cheaper there.

You won't find cheaper pink Himalayan rock salt 

Comment from discussion If you shop there, what are things you only buy at Trader Joes because its cheaper there.

Stock up on chicken broth for soup

Comment from discussion If you shop there, what are things you only buy at Trader Joes because its cheaper there.

Champagne... er, sparkling white wine

Comment from discussion If you shop there, what are things you only buy at Trader Joes because its cheaper there.

Carrie Dennis is a Food and Drink editor for Thrillist.

