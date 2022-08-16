We Tried 22 Trader Joe’s Dips and Here’s How They Stack Up

Buffalo Style Chicken Dip

This Buffalo-style chicken dip is a cult favorite and with good reason. The sharp tang and heat of Buffalo sauce is present, but relatively mild in terms of spice level. That, paired with the tub of shredded chicken, makes for a filling dip ideal for watching a sports game. Although Trader Joe’s suggests eating it hot, it’s delightful cold as well.

Pair with: crostinis, golden cracker rounds, tortilla chips, celery sticks, carrots



Caramelized Onion Dip

The caramelized onion dip is one of my favorites that Trader Joe’s has produced. It’s delectably sweet, like a French onion soup, but balanced perfectly with the tang of the sour cream and mayo base. The texture of this dip is mousse-like; fluffy, light, and airy. It’s an onion dip but upgraded.

Pair with: golden rounds crackers, potato chips, toasted baguette



Chimichurri Sauce

Although this chimichurri sauce lives in the dip section, we think of it more as a condiment. It’s lovely topped on meats or slathered in sandwiches. The ingredients are simple—parsley and cilantro are the defining items here—but you’re left with a very flavorful and aromatic olive oil-based sauce. If you really want to use it as a dip for crostinis, that would work, too.

Pair with: eggs, steak, shrimp, rice



Chunky Artichoke & Jalapeño Dip

This dip can be heated up or eaten straight from the fridge—both versions remain creamy, piquant, and spectacularly chunky, as advertised. The main flavor takeaway is the artichoke, which this dip is loaded with, but you will feel a tingle of spice from the jalapeños, too. It reminds me of schmear and would definitely make a great spread for a bagel.

Pair with: bagels or bagel chips, tortilla chips, pretzels



Cauliflower Jalapeño Dip

Of all the dips, this one took me the most by surprise. I associate cauliflower with blandness, but this is far from that. It has a smooth texture (which surprised me because cauliflower can also be gritty), and a subtle heat from the jalapeños. I would prefer a bit more jalapeño, but it’s mild enough that anyone can enjoy this at a party.

Pair with: Veggie tray, potato chips, strawberry & jalapeño crisps



Everything and the Elote

Maybe it’s the fact that fresh elote is so amazing that renders this dip a little bit disappointing in comparison. It’s seasoned well with chipotle, cumin, and chili powder. But what it's really lacking is in the name. There’s not enough sweet corn kernels in this dip to balance out the other spices and the cheese. Perhaps if you added this fresh corn, you could make a large batch of esquites.

Pair with: organic corn dippers, corn salad



Everything But the Bagel

I do feel like it was a misstep to use a Greek yogurt base rather than a sour cream and cream cheese blend for this dip to really give the vibe of breakfast bagels. Sure, the Greek yogurt is still sharp and smooth, but the dip feels runnier than it should be. That being said, if you’re a fan of everything bagels and the seasoning blend Trader Joe’s makes, this will fulfill you: poppy seeds, dehydrated onion, dried garlic, and black sesame seeds galore.

Pair with: bagel chips, Everything But the Bagel crackers



Garlic Spread Dip

It’s obscene how delicious this garlic spread dip tastes on just about everything. Personally, I can eat it by the spoonful. It’s smooth and creamy, with just the right amount of lemon juice and the unmistakable aroma of garlic. Yes, it’s delicious by the spoonful, but would also be delicious in a thousand other applications.

Pair with: pita bread, rotisserie chicken, tortillas, sandwiches, honestly everything



Green Goddess Dip

Like the titular salad, this dip is bright, very green, and refreshingly herbaceous. The avocado and green onion is strengthened by garlic, shallots, chives, and basil. Unlike homemade versions, this dip contains both eggs and sour cream, so keep that in mind for plant-based friends.

Pair with: sandwiches, salads, veggie trays, multigrain crackers



Herbed Tahini Sauce

I was expecting a stronger nuttiness from this herbed tahini sauce, but the dominating flavor is garlic and a tartness from the citric acid. It’s still refreshing and a great partner to falafel and sandwiches, but the tahini flavor is in the background. I can really envision this as a successful sauce for a cold noodle salad, spruced up with additional sesame seeds and perhaps a dollop of chili crisp.

Pair with: dill pickle falafel, garlic pita chips, cold noodles



Olive Tapenade

If you’re an olive fan, this Trader Joe’s tapenade will hit the spot. Crafted from a blend of black olives, green olives, and pimentos, it’s the right amount of saltiness and perfect chunky consistency for scooping. It would fare well atop hummus, scooped into a pasta salad, or just eaten straight.

Pair with: a charcuterie board, fig & olive crisps, pasta salad



Pimento Cheese Dip

I would argue that this pimento cheese dip does the Southern classic justice. Each bite is full of sharp cheddar and studded with diced pimentos for a dip that is simultaneously chunky and creamy. Would be excellent on a pimento cheese sandwich.

Pair with: multigrain crackers, tortilla chips, bread for a sandwich



Romesco Dip

The romesco dip is like summer unlocked through a small, eight-ounce container. There’s a brightness from tomatoes, a fuller, rounder flavor from roasted red peppers, and nuttiness from almonds. I think of it as a red almond pesto, almost. It’s great with veggies, could be tossed in a pasta, or just eaten with a hefty cracker.

Pair with: pasta, veggies sticks, raisin and rosemary crisps



Smoked Salmon Dip

If you’re a fan of lox, you’ll be a fan of this dip. It’s briny and salty and pleasantly fishy but the capers work well to cut through a flavor that may otherwise feel overwhelmingly rich. There is a generous amount of fish in this dip, as well as seasoning, so it really only needs a blank canvas to let it shine.

Pair with: bagels, multigrain crackers, or even pasta (try this Trader Joe’s recipe)



Sour Cream Spinach Dip

This is perfectly acceptable. It is not the most exciting dip on this list, but it does provide that classic spinach dip flavor, albeit a bit more tart due to the sour cream base. It would benefit from some cheese, but as far as dips go, it is thick, creamy, and very scoopable.

Pair with: toasted baguettes, multigrain crackers, a cheese board



Spinach & Kale Greek Yogurt Dip

Like the other spinach dip, this dip isn’t mind-boggling, but a twist on the classic that only clocks in at 30 calories per serving. The kale adds a tiny bit more dimension to this otherwise regular dip. Put this out on game day and surely it will be consumed; there are just better dip options here.

Pair with: toasted baguette, fig & olive crisps, Everything but the Bagel crackers.



Tzatziki

Trader Joe’s does this classic condiment justice. It begins with a kefir cheese and sour cream base that’s filled with sliced cucumber, plenty of dill, and a squeeze of lemon juice. Use this dip as a side for a gyro plate.

Pair with: Dill pickle falafel, pita chips, organic naan crackers



Vegan Buffalo Dip

This is a very successful reinterpretation of Buffalo dip. It’s tangy and zesty, with all the qualities that make for a plant-based alternative to this classic. One critique is that once opened, it does tend to get watery fast, but the flavor is so good that if you bring this to a party, it likely won’t last very long.

Pair with: crostinis, golden cracker rounds, tortilla chips, celery sticks, carrots



Vegan Caramelized Onion Dip

This is not far off from the regular caramelized onion dip. The flavor is still sweet and savory, there are large squares of perfectly browned onions in each bite, and the consistency is creamy. I would say it’s not quite as light and fluffy, like mousse, as the original—but the dairy-free cream cheese base is still a perfectly acceptable alternative.

Pair with: golden rounds crackers, potato chips, toasted baguette



Vegan Nacho Dip

Vegan cheese can be a hit or a miss, but Trader Joe’s succeeds here. This cashew-based dip is luxuriously creamy and has all the meltiness a regular nacho cheese would also possess. You won’t find grittiness here, but will find a flavor that has the desired saltiness that will impress vegans and non-vegans alike. Just make sure you don’t overheat the dip and stir constantly—like dairy cheese, it will split otherwise.

Pair with: tortilla chips, tacos, burritos, fries



Vegan Tzatziki Dip

I’m amazed at this vegan tzatziki dip. Trader Joe’s has truly found something special with its dairy-free, cream cheese base. This is just as tangy, dilly, and cucumber-filled as its yogurt counterpart, meaning it’s delicious.

Pair with: dill pickle falafel, pita chips, organic naan crackers



Zhoug Sauce

This Zhoug sauce is amazing. It’s herbaceous and fiery and flavorful—definitely the spiciest dip of the bunch. What I really love about it is how simple the ingredients are (only eight things in total!) and how they all work in tandem. Cilantro is undoubtedly the star, sure, but pops of cumin and cardamom paired with the heat of chile flakes and jalapeños really adds dimension to this Yemeni-inspired dip.

Pair with: eggs, garlic naan chips, organic corn dippers, or your favorite protein