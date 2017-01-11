Food & Drink

What America's Buying at Trader Joe's Right Now

Trader Joe's
John Greim/Contributor/LightRocket/Getty Images

Spying on other people isn't cool, no matter what the cover of the '80s teen comedy Porky's seems to imply. So while you should never stare longingly into someone else's shopping cart at Trader Joe's -- it's perfectly fine to do it on the internet.

And because TJ's releases new, delicious products all the damn time, we bet you've never seen some of these items. Sure, you know and love Two Buck Chuck, but what about Bollywood Popcorn? Sriracha Tofu? Here's a mix of new and unusual food items that people have bought at America's favorite specialty grocer over the past few weeks.

Salted Caramel Coconut Cookies

Becksclark

Sriracha Flavored Baked Tofu

luvxkitty

Maple Leaf Cookies

jaq_attacks_fat

Crunchy Slaw

Emilygdingmann

Parsnip Chips

ketolife001

Bollywood Popcorn

thehennaart

Chocolate Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert

Mango Sorbet Bon Bons

thebeeandbug

Seasoned meats

reducedfatgirl

Raises the Bar Chewy Granola Bars

tamisclock

Riced Cauliflower

lil_ms_vegan

