Trader Joe's Snacks That Are Actually Good for You, According to a Nutritionist

Zesty nacho kale chips

Dietary fiber: 3g, Protein: 6g, Carbohydrates: 11g

If you saw the words "zesty nacho" on a plastic bag, you'd probably hope the words after that were "tortilla chips." Even though this bag ends with "kale chips," it's still a more fun way of getting in your veggies than drinking green juice. Not only are they crunchy and flavorful, they are also nutritious. "There's a decent amount of fiber (3g) and protein (6g) per serving," Lawes says. The only downside is that there are only two portions in this entire bag, so you might want to pick up a couple of them for your upcoming Netflix binge.

Peanut butter with flax & chia seeds

Protein: 7g, Sugar: 1g, Carbohydrates: 7g

The reason Lawes picked this version is because "It has significantly more omega-3's than TJ's regular peanut butter." If you're not familiar with omega-3's, just know they're something you want in your diet, as they potentially help with weight loss and help you fight inflammation (and you do not want to be inflamed). She recommends staying away from Trader Joe's' peanut butter substitute, too -- it's also made with peanuts, but seems to be healthier. Even though it might look appealing because of its low sodium and calories, it "has twice the amount of carbs and half the amount of protein." Plus, when you take this extra-healthy peanut butter home and make a sandwich with it, you'll have the pleasure of eating your first ever PB&F&CS&J.