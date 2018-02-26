The New Trader Joe's Products You Need in Your Life

Every time you go to Trader Joe's it's like visiting your hometown after being away for awhile -- everything looks familiar, but so different at the same time. That's because TJ's is constantly refreshing its shelves with new, delicious products for you to stuff your face with.
Because it's tough to keep track of all the new foods (and drinks!), we asked employees from across the country about their favorite items that've come out in the last year and have stood the test of time. That way we're not plugging some chocolate mint-flavored cupcakes you can't buy anymore (ah crap, we just did, didn't we?). Trust these fine men and women in Hawaiian shirts: They basically wrote your next shopping list.
Organic green kombucha
"Kombucha is fermented tea with probiotics that're good for your stomach. It's a little sweet because they sweeten it with apple juice. There's veggies in it, too. [Editor's note: It contains spirulina and chlorella, two types of algae.]" -- Sarah (Arlington, Virginia)
Chocolate swirl Icelandic-style yogurt cheesecake
"I love that the Icelandic yogurt has more of a tang to it than your typical yogurt; so the cheesecake does as well. It's really delicious. Our New York deli-style cheesecake has been our staple for a long time, and you can find this cheesecake in that part of the freezer." -- Mike (Brookfield, Wisconsin)
Organic white truffle potato chips
"These potato chips have strong white truffle flavors. I thought they were going to be seasonal, so I bought a bunch of bags... and then they weren't seasonal. We still have 'em. Really happy about it!" -- Paul (Encinitas, California)
Yellow jackfruit curry with jasmine rice
"I've got several in the freezer right now. It's got a little spice. The jackfruit serves as kind of a protein or meat. It's a creamy yellow coconut curry. Lots of turmeric and cayenne. And it cooks reasonably well -- it doesn't get too wet or soggy in the microwave like some of the frozen items will do." -- Edward (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)
Bamba peanut snacks
"Imagine a Cheeto, but peanut butter-flavored. They're delicious, and very popular in Israel. [Editor's note: The Israeli company Osem produces them for TJ's.] They've been out for three-to-four months and they're pretty popular, so they probably won't be discontinued." -- Kyle (Sammamish, Washington)
Cocoa-filled pinwheel cookies
"You gotta get these. They don't look like much, so don't judge them [by the box]. When you pick 'em up, you'll go, 'What is [this guy] talking about?' But they're buttery and also chocolatey on the inside. Biting into this cookie was one of the most unexpected joys I've had." -- Bill (Annapolis, Maryland)
Riced cauliflower stir-fry
"It's very fragrant. And hearty! We're demoing it right now, actually. It has riced cauliflower, tamari sauce, garlic, spices, and peas and corn. You can add any kind of protein you want. We even sell strips of cooked chicken that you can toss in." -- Kelly (Peabody, Massachusetts)
Icelandic-style nonfat yogurt
"We got this one in fairly recently. It's kind of like a thick Greek yogurt with a punch of flavor. They come in plain and strawberry. If they keep on selling well, they might expand the flavors, I suspect." -- Nate (Minnetonka, Minnesota)
Mission Street double IPA (32-ounce can)
"These new, huge 32-ounce oil cans just dropped. It's a California-style IPA. You get two of them -- 64 ounces! It's like five beers for $4.99, it's great. In the past, we've had six-packs of the Mission St. pale ale and the IPA, but it's a different IPA all together. It's fruit-forward and well-balanced with the hops. It's not a tongue bruiser." -- Carl (Denver, Colorado)
