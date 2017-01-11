Easy Thanksgiving Recipes You Can Make From Stuff at Trader Joe's

On paper, Thanksgiving's a serene and calm day of relaxing with friends, feasting, and definitely not talking about politics with your redneck uncle who thought Wild Turkey was a great appetizer for roasted turkey. But anyone who's ever cooked Thanksgiving dinner knows that it's all-out insanity that starts days before with a trip to a packed grocery store. Then, probably, another grocery store for the crap you forgot. Then another, because you forgot the roasting pan.

Screw that. With a combination of relaxation, minimal effort, and tastiness in mind, we've concocted six delicious recipes using nothing but ingredients you can get at Trader Joe's, including yummy pre-made items and pre-cut, pre-washed, and even pre-cooked veggies. That means you'll hardly break a sweat in the kitchen… well, until Uncle Jerb utters his first racial slur of the night. Pass the turkey. The Wild kind.