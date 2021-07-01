The Ube Craze at Trader Joe’s Doesn’t Have to End at the Grocery Chain

It’s impossible to track down any of the Trader Joe’s ube products. Ube, the purple yam that hails from the Philippines, first hit the freezer chests of the beloved grocery store chain in 2019 in the form of ice cream. Since that initial launch, Trader Joe’s has also released an ube mochi pancake mix, as well as boxes of ube tea cookies. The ube products have caused a frenzy.

On a trip home to California, I managed to scoop up a box of the tea cookies, but the other two items were sold out. I then visited three different Trader Joe’s in the New York city area; the ube desserts remained elusive. My editor in Baltimore also couldn’t find a single ube item at her local Trader Joe’s. The quest for Trader Joe’s purple-tinged goods remained a challenge.

“Usually, we make orders for the day and receive deliveries every day, but the ube [products] just continued to sell out and it’s finished for the season,” a Trader Joe’s employee in Brooklyn relayed. An employee at a different New York City location told me that the stock only lasted around two weeks.

You can find ube in the form of ice cream, which typically crowns the Filipino sundae known as halo-halo; in cookies like crinkles and polvorons; and in cakes. Ube halaya, which is a jam made from the purple tuber and condensed milk, can be added to desserts or just eaten as a snack.

The shortage we’re feeling at Trader Joe’s may also be traced back to a shortage in the Philippines, as well. The newsletter Meryenda, which explores Filipino foodways, describes the struggles Filipino farmers face in meeting global ube demands. In 2006, over 30,000 metric tons of ube were harvested. That number was just over 14,000 in 2019.

Despite the challenges, many of which consumers are unaware of, ube continues to amass a following in Trader Joe’s and beyond. Filipino bakers are excited by the responses.

“We’re absolutely elated to see ube becoming more popular, and therefore Filipino cuisine. As a small bakery, our goal is to introduce our culture’s food to the mainstream and hope that it can become even more popular,” says James Aldrin, the creative director behind Los Angeles-based Hopia Like It.

At the pair of bakeries located in the San Fernando Valley, customers can find ube in hopias, a flaky pastry stuffed with dense fillings; cookies; and ensaymadas, or Filipino-style brioche. Alongside the ube desserts is a whole array of other Filipino delicacies. “The more, the merrier,” he says. “I might see some frustration with fusion foods coming about that might not represent the authentic taste, but if it’s the gateway that gets people to try more of it, I’m all on board.”