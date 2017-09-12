Try to Stop Watching These Videos of People Cooking Tiny Foods

Cooking videos are great, but cooking videos showing the meticulous creation of foods drastically scaled down for the likes of Stuart Little are even better. And they're super addicting.
Over the last several months, Japanese YouTube channel Miniature Space has created dozens of videos detailing the careful preparation of tiny foods -- everything from hamburgers to sushi -- in an equally small kitchen that would fit in your childhood dollhouse, except the appliances actually work and cook the food. Watch as the steady-handed chef creates cheeseburgers the size of quarters, sliver-like french fries, and the smallest damn dumplings you've ever seen. Talk about portion control.
Here's another video -- mini corn dogs! -- for good measure. Have fun trying not to waste the rest of your afternoon watching the rest.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and wishes he had the tools and skills to do this as a kid. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.