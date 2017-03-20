Make Game Day Awesome With These Bacon Brisket Sliders

It's half-time, and your buddies are hungry. If you're planning on ladling out nuclear-colored cheese dip into that suspicious-looking plastic bowl you've had since freshman year of college and calling it a day, you're doing it wrong. Behold the awesomeness of these bacon brisket sliders! You've got bbq, you've got bacon, and it's all wrapped up in one tasty little bite-size package, perfect for holding while dancing along to the half-time show.
Bacon Brisket Sliders
Ingredients:
- 1 pound brisket
- 3 tablespoons BBQ rub
- 1 onion, sliced thin
- 1 quart beef broth
- 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 4 cloves garlic, smashed
- 8 slices American cheese
- 8 Martin's rolls
- 1 jar half sour pickles, sliced
- 3/4 stick butter
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 8 teaspoons mustard
- Bacon
Directions:For brisket:
- Assemble ingredients (brisket, BBQ rub, onion, garlic, beef broth, Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce).
- Rub brisket with BBQ rub. Place olive oil in cast-iron pan heated to med-high. Sear on all sides.
- Add half the onions and all the garlic into the pan. Cook for 3 minutes. Add cooked onions and garlic, beef broth, Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, and brisket into a slow cooker. Cook for 6-8 hours.
- Remove brisket from slow cooker, skim fat from liquid, reduce liquid until it reaches sauce consistency.
- Shred or slice meat, mix with liquid, and let sit until ready to build sliders.
For caramelized onions:
- In a pan, add butter and onions until caramelized.
For buns:
- In a pan, add butter, heat until melted.
- Place bottoms of buns open side down into the butter. Sear until golden brown.
- Place 1 teaspoon of mustard on each bottom bun, then pickle slices, brisket, and bacon bits. Then add caramelized onions and American cheese. Top with top bun. Spread with melted butter and torch the tops.
AUDIENCE POLL
9 out of 10 doctors agree: take this survey, and you'll make Thrillist better.