Wake Up To These Breakfast "Baco" Tacos On Game Day

By Published On 01/19/2017 By Published On 01/19/2017
We've all heard about and developed a love for the breakfast burrito. But what about the just-as-good (if not better) breakfast taco? Bonus points if said taco's shell were also made of bacon. These breakfast "baco" tacos are just the delightful breakfast treats you've been wishing for, made with bacon weave shells, scrambled eggs, and black beans. They're the perfect precursor to, you know... eating more tacos later during the game. 

Breakfast "Baco" Tacos

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb bacon
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 tbsp half & half
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 4 oz black beans, drained
  • 2 jalapeños, sliced
  • 4 sprigs cilantro
  • 1/4 cup grated cheddar
  • 2 tbsp tomato, small diced
  • 1 tortillas each
  • 1/2 oz butter

Directions:

For bacon weave:
  • Create a bacon weave by alternating over/under bacon strips in a lattice pattern.
  • Place the weave between two cookie sheets in a 400 degree oven for 20-30 mins until cooked, just before crispy.
  • Using a small bowl as a guide, cut circles in the weave with a sharp knife. Place circles on the handle of a ladle to fold and cool.
     
For scrambled eggs:
  • In a medium teflon egg pan, place butter and cook tortilla strip til crisp, add garlic. 
  • In a bowl, mix egg and half & half together. Add to pan, cook until done. 
     
For black beans:
  • In a bowl, mix beans and bacon fat together. Season with salt and pepper. 
     
Build the tacos:
  • Take bacon weave "taco shells," fill with eggs, beans, cheddar, tomato, jalapeño, and cilantro. 

