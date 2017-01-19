Score A Snack Touchdown With These Waffle Nachos

Okay so imagine the best nachos you've ever tasted, and make them even better by substituting those thin, brittle corn chips with fluffy waffles. Oh yes, you read that right. These waffle nachos come loaded with all your favorite staples like jalapeños, five kinds of cheese, bacon, and of course, delicious waffles. Your search for game day grub perfection is over.
Waffle Nachos
Ingredients:
- 1 cup flour
- 1/2 tsp baking powder
- 1/8 tsp baking soda
- 2 tsp salt
- 1 tbsp sugar
- 1/2 tsp vanilla
- 2 eggs
- 1/4 cup buttermilk
- 1/4 cup milk
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1/2 cup grated cheddar
- 1/4 cup grated parmesan
- 2 cloves garlic
- 1 shallot
- 12 sprigs thyme
- 1 cup half & half
- 7 slices American cheese
- 1/4 cup grated smoked gouda
- 2 oz butter
- 2 tbsp Sriracha
- 1/4 cup maple syrup
- 3 tbsp sour cream
- 1/4 cup grated Monterey jack cheese
- 1/4 diced red onion
- 4 oz diced bacon
- 2 sliced jalapeños
Directions:For waffles:
- In a bowl, mix together dry ingredients (flour, baking powder, salt, and sugar). In a separate bowl, mix wet ingredients (eggs, buttermilk, milk, olive oil, vanilla). Pour wet onto dry, mix with whisk, add cheese.
- Cook waffle in a hot, oiled waffled iron for 5-7 mins or until golden brown and crisp. Remove from iron.
- Dice bacon, cook in pan on medium heat for 8-10 mins, constantly moving with a wooden spoon. Remove and drain, reserve fat.
- Collect ingredients. In a large pot, cook butter, shallots, and thyme til translucent. Season with salt and pepper. Whisk in American cheese slices and smoked gouda.
- Cut waffles into wedge pieces. Place pieces in a bowl, add cheese sauce, bacon, monterey jack cheese, sour cream, red onion, more bacon, jalapeños, and Sriracha maple.
