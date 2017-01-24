Stock Up on Twinkies Ice Cream While You Can

There are two kinds of ice cream you'll never find in your grocer's freezer: grape and Twinkies. Wait... hold the phone! We're being told that real-deal Twinkies ice cream is slowly appearing on shelves in supermarkets across the country, and now we have photographic evidence from the junk-food-obsessed heroes at The Impulsive Buy.

Last year, CSP Daily News reported that Hostess and Nestle were teaming up to create Hostess CupCakes, Twinkies, and Sno Balls ice creams. And now thanks to that photo we linked to above, we know that Twinkies ice cream is starting to show up on shelves. The Twinkies variety is a sweet buttercream base loaded with sponge cake pieces and a vanilla frosting swirl. Hopefully Twinkie the Kid took a cue from our boys Ben & Jerry and made those cake chunks enormous.