The Ultimate Guide to Cannabis Concentrates

The basics of cannabis concentrates

Canna-butter

First off, please don’t ever try to dab canna-butter. This is not typically considered a part of the category of concentrates, but technically, it is, and it’s a helpful foundation for understanding what happens when cannabis is processed.

Canna-butter refers to the classic method of slow cooking weed and butter in order to pull the cannabinoids and other plant compounds from the leaves. Those fatty compounds bind with the fats of the butter, so that once you remove the excess plant material, the remaining butter is ready to be prepared in a batch of very special brownies or infused chai tea. The ways edible companies are regulated have resulted in processed cannabis oil being a more convenient ingredient than time-consuming canna-butter, which can also be harder to keep consistent. But many crave the nostalgic, full-bodied high that it brings, and there are companies out there still doing things the old school way.

What to try: Elbe’s Edibles in Oregon have made canna-butter recipes a pillar of its beloved baked good brand.

Hash

Now we’re stretching further back than college-era brownies, as in thousands of years. Hashish is the OG concentrate, traditionally made by rubbing buds together in your hands and rolling the residual resin into a sticky little wad. Hash in 2021 looks very different, made much more efficiently via a mechanized sieve or a pressurized process using ice. Traditional methods of hash making involve packing the plant’s resin to create compressed, smokable chunks that typically sport THC contents between 40-60%. For comparison, cannabis flowers generally express 15-25% THC.

Technological advancements have largely changed how hash is produced today. There are mechanized dry sieves that separate the good stuff from the plant and filter it through a fine mesh screen, creating what we know as “kief” or “dry sift.” (It’s also what gathers at the bottom of your grinder.) That can be sprinkled atop a bowl, rolled in with flower in an “infused joint.” Or it can be pressed to create rosin, which we’ll get to later.

What to try: Another hash making method involves ice water and mechanical pressure, creating “ice water hash” aka “bubble hash,” which is often pressed into rosin, vaporized in cartridges like Nevada brand CAMP’s ice water hash offerings, or used inside infusions. High grade, premium ice water hash often goes by names like “full melt” or “ice wax,” and it’s a potent, sought after form for many daily dabbers.

Rosin

If we think of hash like the results of hand-squeezing an orange, rosin is what you get with a precise, mechanized juice press. Hash is made from gathering the outer compounds clinging to leaves and buds, but the combination of heat and pressure further breaks down compounds that are further sieved one more time, resulting in a more pure, potent, botanically-rich concentrate.

What to try: One can press whole flower to create flower rosin, like what’s inside Rose Delights or use hash to create hash rosin like the delicious Oregon-based rosin grams made with Nelson & Co. Organics flower.