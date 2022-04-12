The Ultimate Guide to Low-Dose Weed

Take more than bites

Legal adult use and medical markets have expanded the possibilities far beyond pot brownies of unknown potencies, but it’s still a world made for high tolerances. An unofficial standard has emerged of 5 milligrams as a common single serving, i.e. 10-piece containers of 5-milligram 1906 Drops and Wyld gummies.

But for many, even that 5 milligrams is too much, and they often eat one half at a time. Low dosers deserve better than that, and fortunately, the cavalry has arrived. Cue lower dosed sweets like the 1-milligram Singles from Rose Delights and the ginger hard candy Suns by Cosmic View, dosed at a 1:1 ratio of two point five mg THC and two point five mg CBD. In aesthetic opposition to one half of a nibbled gummy, Cloud 11 makes abstract chocolates that look like expensive art sculptures all their own, each dosed at 2 or 4 milligrams of THC.

Beyond sweets and edible highs, the beverage scene is packed with a variety of low dose formulas and flavors. Tonic-styled products like Artet can be splashed into soda water for a mellow, 2.5 milligrams THC buzz per 1.7 fluid ounce, while Wunder sparkling canned drinks contain interesting ratios like 2 milligrams THC, 2 milligrams Delta-8 THC and 4 milligrams CBD. You can get creative with these products to make your own perfectly dosed cocktail hour, too.