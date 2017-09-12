Food & Drink

The Ultimate Hot Dog Style Guide Celebrates the Hot Dogs of the World

By Published On 06/18/2015 By Published On 06/18/2015
Courtesy of Food Republic

Trending

related

You Can Fly 11 Stories Over Las Vegas Like Superman

related

Here's Why Stephen King Says You Should Stay on a Motel's Top Floor

related

Nintendo Warns Paying More Than $80 for a SNES Classic Is a Rip-Off

related

A Chicken Wing Shortage Is Hitting the US

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Huge New Hurricane Threatening the US Just Became a Category 5 Storm

related

It's Official: Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte Returns on Tuesday

related

Quick, Flights to Hong Kong Are Going for As Little As $385

Hot dogs are undeniably great; they're delicious, and they can be dressed up or dressed down with little to no effort. They're also beloved far and wide: the US has numerous variations, and there's a ton to explore in the rest of the world as well. 

To celebrate the beautiful ubiquity of the hot dog, Food Republic released the Ultimate Hot Dog Style Guide, displaying 40 unique varieties from around the world -- from the classic New York "dirty water dog," to the coney dog, to Amsterdam's pizza sauce and mozzarella-coated take -- including illustrations and ingredient blurbs for each.

Check out the full graphic below, and get started on your hot dog bucket list, STAT.

Related

related

An international hot dog guide, from Chile to the Czech Republic

related

Watch an Excavator Impossibly Make the Perfect Hot Dog

related

Sonorans, coneys, and 13 other amazing regional hot dog styles you need to eat

related

An international hot dog guide, from Chile to the Czech Republic
Courtesy of Food Republic

Lucy Meilus is a staff writer for Thrillist and wants a bagel dog ASAP. Follow her on Twitter at @Lucymeilus and send news tips to news@thrillist.com.

Stuff You'll Like