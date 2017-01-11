The Most Underrated Cuts of Beef, and How to Cook Them

A cow is a big animal; massive, even. But sadly for hungry humans like you and me, the beast yields just one juicy hanger steak. And that kind of scarcity, coupled with serious demand for these cuts, translates to more bank-breaking trips to the butcher shop.

So what are you going to do? Not eat meat? Yeah, right. But while spending less is always a good thing, it’s tough to know exactly what to go with when confronted with this wild world of bovine tastiness.

For tips on the best tasting, least expensive cuts, we turned to Brooklyn’s Fleishers Craft Butchery and talked to Bryan Mayer, director of butchery education, and Sophie Grant, marketing director. We also checked in with Ben Turley, co-owner of the hugely successful Meat Hook, a full-service, whole-animal butcher shop that also calls the 718 home. With a ridiculous amount of hands-on experience between them, rest assured that all four of these carnivorous pros know their meat inside and out. Because beef, it’s what’s for dinner.