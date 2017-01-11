15 Unexpectedly Delicious Baskin-Robbins Cookies & Ice Cream Combos

What's fantastic about directing your own sandwich creation is the innovative flavors you can conjure up. What's terrible is standing in line to order, slack-jawed in thought while everyone behind you slowly implodes into a black hole of pure hanger. Now that Baskin-Robbins is giving you the opportunity to fashion your own ice cream sandwiches with four warm cookie choices and an always evolving spread of ice cream flavors, we've slammed together some new combos we think are particularly good, taking into consideration not only the tasty classics, but also some fun flavors you can get in different seasons and regions -- and sizes! Since you can also get double warm cookie ice cream sandwiches, we've put together some fusions that will require both hands and maybe some pre-eating mouth stretches. So next time you're waiting to order, and aren't sure how to possibly pick from millions of possibilities (well, maybe not millions), just think of our favorites. Just don't ask for them by name. We made those up. You. are. welcome:
The PB+J
- Very Berry Strawberry Ice Cream
- 2 Peanut Butter Chocolate Cookies
Some sandwiches don't translate well from savory to sweet. PB+J was born to, so get a scoop of Very Berry Strawberry between two Peanut Butter Chocolate cookies when you decide to invoke the most sacred of your adult privileges and have ice cream for lunch.
The Fluffernutter
- Rocky Road Ice Cream
- 2 Peanut Butter Chocolate Cookies
Continuing the savory to sweet sandwich riff, substitute the Very Berry Strawberry with a scoop of Rocky Road for a taste of childhood nostalgia. And marshmallows, duh.
Caramel Coconut Crunch (Double)
- Nutty Coconut Ice Cream
- Dulce de Leche Ice Cream
- 3 Double Fudge Cookies
Missed making a cookie order with a local troop this year? Get a double ice cream sandwich and stick a scoop of Nutty Coconut and Dulce de Leche between Double Fudge cookies.
The Green Tea Cake (Double)
- Green Tea Ice Cream
- Vanilla Ice Cream
- 3 White Chunk Macadamia Cookies
Give your ice cream sandwich an elegant spin by stacking a scoop of Green Tea on top of Vanilla with White Chunk Macadamia cookies to perfectly balance hot and cold. Ice cream with a hint of zen.
Saturday Nut Fever (Double)
- Chocolate Almond Ice Cream
- Old Fashioned Butter Pecan Ice Cream
- 1 White Chunk Macadamia Cookie
- 2 Peanut Butter Chocolate Cookies
- Chopped Almonds Topping
If you're feeling a little nutty (har har) by the end of the day, don't fight the feeling -- embrace it, along with a scoop of Old Fashioned Butter Pecan and Chocolate Almond ice cream between a White Chunk Macadamia cookie and a Peanut Butter Chocolate cookie. Go nuts (haaaaar) and throw some chopped almonds while you're at it.
The PB Double Stuff (Double)
- OREO Cookies 'n Cream Ice Cream
- Peanut Butter 'n Chocolate Ice Cream
- 3 Double Fudge Cookies
It's like the biggest OREO® you've ever gotten your hands on: slide a scoop of OREO® Cookies 'n Cream between Double Fudge cookies... and then throw in some Peanut Butter 'n Chocolate ice cream because OREOS® taste incredible with peanut butter and why would you just stop at "the biggest OREO® you've ever gotten your hands on." Dream big. Like double ice cream sandwich big.
The Baklava
- Pistachio Almond Ice Cream
- 2 White Chunk Macadamia Cookies
Making baklava yourself is a long and messy process. For those of us that don't have the time and experience with baking Greek desserts, approximate that flavor with a scoop of Pistachio Almond between White Chunk Macadamia cookies.
The Coffee Cake (Double)
- Icing on the Cake Ice Cream
- Jamoca® Ice Cream
- 3 Dark Chocolate Chunk Cookies
It's delicious, classic, and typically made with sponge cake. We say, throw out the sponge part of that equation and remix the brunch staple with a scoop of Icing on the Cake to add (the confetti really does make it taste better) to Jamoca®. And then share it with us. Please.
The 102nd Dalmatian (Double)
- OREO® Cookies 'n Cream Ice Cream
- 1 White Chunk Macadamia Cookie
- 2 Double Fudge Cookies
- Chocolate Sprinkles Topping
Technically speaking, there's way over a hundred ways to eat an ice cream sandwich at Baskin-Robbins, but bite into the 102nd of them for a proper mix of varying tones of chocolate and vanilla that will leave your tail wagging.
The Chocolate Babka
- Rum Raisin Ice Cream
- 2 Double Fudge Cookies
Babka bread & cake in Eastern Europe tends to contain raisins or a drizzle of rum syrup, while babka on the East Side is usually best known in its chocolate incarnation (love that babka). We propose mixing the two traditions with a scoop of Rum Raisin between Double Fudge cookies. Bubbe would approve.
Mojito Cake (Double)
- Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream
- Rum Raisin Ice Cream
- 3 White Chunk Macadamia Cookies
Why wait until 5 o'clock somewhere when mojito cake is acceptable at any time of the day (even 6 in the morning... stop looking at us like that). Recreate the fresh bite of this dessert with a scoop of Mint Chocolate Chip and scoop of Rum Raisin ice cream between White Chunk Macadamia cookies.
Bananas for The King
- Bananas Foster Ice Cream
- 2 Peanut Butter Chocolate Cookies
Questionable tastes in white jumpsuits and home decor aside, the King did have excellent taste when it came to food, which we think is worth honoring in ice cream sandwich form -- some Bananas Foster between Peanut Butter Chocolate cookies in imitation of his famous favorite sandwich.
The Caffeine Shot (Double)
- Green Tea Ice Cream
- Jamoca® Ice Cream
- 3 Dark Chocolate Chunk Cookies
Cutting back on coffee is a perfect opportunity to lean in on coffee ice cream. Throw in some Green Tea on top of Jamoca® and Dark Chocolate Chunk cookies when you're looking for a little more pep in your step. Or ice cream in your mouth.
The Biscotti (Double)
- Jamoca® Ice Cream
- Pistachio Almond Ice Cream
- 3 Double Fudge Cookies
- Chopped Almonds Topping
Unless you're toting around coffee to soften their crunch, biscotti aren't that enjoyable on their own. Break away from the beverage and recreate the flavor with Jamoca® and Pistachio Almond ice cream, throw it between two soft Double Fudge cookies, and top it off with chopped almonds. Your molars will thank you.
Worth a Mint (Double)
- Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream
- World Class Chocolate Ice Cream
- 3 Double Fudge Cookies
If you want a truly money flavor, mix the refreshing bite of Mint Chocolate Chip with World Class Chocolate ice cream -- the mint will perfectly counterbalance the richness of the ice cream and the Double Fudge cookies.