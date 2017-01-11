15 Unexpectedly Delicious Baskin-Robbins Cookies & Ice Cream Combos

What's fantastic about directing your own sandwich creation is the innovative flavors you can conjure up. What's terrible is standing in line to order, slack-jawed in thought while everyone behind you slowly implodes into a black hole of pure hanger. Now that Baskin-Robbins is giving you the opportunity to fashion your own ice cream sandwiches with four warm cookie choices and an always evolving spread of ice cream flavors, we've slammed together some new combos we think are particularly good, taking into consideration not only the tasty classics, but also some fun flavors you can get in different seasons and regions -- and sizes! Since you can also get double warm cookie ice cream sandwiches, we've put together some fusions that will require both hands and maybe some pre-eating mouth stretches. So next time you're waiting to order, and aren't sure how to possibly pick from millions of possibilities (well, maybe not millions), just think of our favorites. Just don't ask for them by name. We made those up. You. are. welcome: