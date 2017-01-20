The Most Unhealthy Order at Every Chain Restaurant

Taco Bell

DoubleDilla (steak with chips and salsa)

Key nutritional info: 850 calories, 41g total fat, 50g protein, 2,020mg sodium

You might have heard that eating a ton of protein is good for you. It is! But moderation is key. "The DoubleDilla contains an excessive amount of calories from protein," Frechman says. "Twenty to 30g of protein in a meal is plenty." And this quesadilla with chicken, jalapeño sauce, and three cheeses has nearly double the amount!

Arby's

Roast Turkey Ranch & Bacon sandwich

Key nutritional info: 800 calories, 34g total fat, 2,420mg sodium

We're not going to split hairs here: This is a bummer. Turkey is supposed to be good for you! But dietitians don't get paid to make us feel better about our dietary habits. "This sandwich sounds healthy, but it's really not," Larson says. "It blasts you with an entire day's worth of sodium (2,420mg) from the processed meat, ranch dressing, and bacon." According to the smartypants at Harvard, high sodium is linked to high blood pressure and heart attacks. In fact, it has as much sodium as about 11.5 bags of Nacho Cheese Doritos. But at least it won't leave your fingers stained orange.