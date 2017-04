U

nicorn foods, unlike unicorns, are not mythical. The multi-colored and oft-glittered creations are nearly impossible to avoid these days, unless you've barricaded yourself away from social media. There is almost no food that has been spared from "unicornification" -- or the act of dying food into multiple pastel colors -- including cheesecake fudge , lattes, cocktails … hell, even ramen . As of last week, the ~magic~ officially breached the mainstream with the debut of Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino . Whether this is a good or bad thing depends on your tolerance for food trends.While they might feel nascent, unicorn foods have been prancing around the internet since at least 2012 when Instructables user Kristy Therrien transformed a basic sugar cookie recipe into something she dubbed (and eventually trademarked as) " unicorn poop ." The cookies were colorful, sparkly, and shaped to resemble, well, the excrement of everyone's favorite one-horned animal. While the cookies had their moment of virality, it wasn't until 2016 that the trend truly gained footing -- all thanks to a piece of toast.