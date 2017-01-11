Couple Quits Jobs to Sell International Snacks, Makes Millions

You've probably had that fantasy where you barge into your boss' office and scream in their face, "I'm quitting this stupid job and starting a subscription box company that sells delicious international snacks!" OK, probably not the second part. But that's just what a couple did two years ago when they started Universal Yums with $2,000 and a dream -- and now it's a seven-figure company.

One of the entrepreneurs behind Universal Yums took to Reddit yesterday to do an AMA about the ups and downs of starting their own company, which ships a boatload of different snacks from a single country right to your door every single month (a small box of snacks is $14, a large is $25, and you can sign up right here). It hasn't been a completely smooth ride -- according to the AMA, they had to learn on their feet about the e-commerce and imported-food worlds, how to negotiate contracts, and the fear that suppliers might stiff them. But enough about the business: let's talk snacks.