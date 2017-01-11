Food & Drink

Couple Quits Jobs to Sell International Snacks, Makes Millions

Published On 10/10/2016
Universal Yums
Universal Yums

You've probably had that fantasy where you barge into your boss' office and scream in their face, "I'm quitting this stupid job and starting a subscription box company that sells delicious international snacks!" OK, probably not the second part. But that's just what a couple did two years ago when they started Universal Yums with $2,000 and a dream -- and now it's a seven-figure company.

One of the entrepreneurs behind Universal Yums took to Reddit yesterday to do an AMA about the ups and downs of starting their own company, which ships a boatload of different snacks from a single country right to your door every single month (a small box of snacks is $14, a large is $25, and you can sign up right here). It hasn't been a completely smooth ride -- according to the AMA, they had to learn on their feet about the e-commerce and imported-food worlds, how to negotiate contracts, and the fear that suppliers might stiff them. But enough about the business: let's talk snacks.

Lychee Hi-Chew
Flickr/Matt Sephton

If you had signed up for the snack boxes in the past year, you'd have received tasty munchies from the Philippines, France, Colombia, India, and Korea. Some of the more interesting snacks have been that Lychee Hi-Chew from Japan you see above, plus...

Jaffa Cakes
Flickr/Scott Wyngarden

McVitie's Jaffa Cakes (UK)

Wilhelmina mint
Flickr/Tnarik Innael

Wilhelmina Peppermints (Holland)

Nestle Smarties
Flickr/Natalie

Nestle Smarties (India)

Flickr/MDGL
Flickr Wawel Polish Chocolate

Wawel Malaga Chocolate (Poland)

Shrimp chips and corn puffs
Andy Kryza/Thrillist

Calbee Shrimp Chips & Meiji Karl Corn Puffs (Japan)

Now if you'll excuse us, we'll be here salivating over all the UK snacks and wishing we had signed up for a box in December 2015.

Lee Breslouer is a senior writer for Thrillist, and enjoys any Nestle product made for the UK. Follow him to chocolate: @LeeBreslouer.

