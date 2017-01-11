Couple Quits Jobs to Sell International Snacks, Makes Millions

You've probably had that fantasy where you barge into your boss' office and scream in their face, "I'm quitting this stupid job and starting a subscription box company that sells delicious international snacks!" OK, probably not the second part. But that's just what a couple did two years ago when they started Universal Yums with $2,000 and a dream -- and now it's a seven-figure company.
One of the entrepreneurs behind Universal Yums took to Reddit yesterday to do an AMA about the ups and downs of starting their own company, which ships a boatload of different snacks from a single country right to your door every single month (a small box of snacks is $14, a large is $25, and you can sign up right here). It hasn't been a completely smooth ride -- according to the AMA, they had to learn on their feet about the e-commerce and imported-food worlds, how to negotiate contracts, and the fear that suppliers might stiff them. But enough about the business: let's talk snacks.
More Like This
If you had signed up for the snack boxes in the past year, you'd have received tasty munchies from the Philippines, France, Colombia, India, and Korea. Some of the more interesting snacks have been that Lychee Hi-Chew from Japan you see above, plus...
McVitie's Jaffa Cakes (UK)
Wilhelmina Peppermints (Holland)
Nestle Smarties (India)
Wawel Malaga Chocolate (Poland)
Calbee Shrimp Chips & Meiji Karl Corn Puffs (Japan)
Now if you'll excuse us, we'll be here salivating over all the UK snacks and wishing we had signed up for a box in December 2015.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.