Up Your Shellfish Game with Tips and Tricks from Seafood Guru Josh Capon

Serving up shellfish at home, especially raw, can cause the same amount of anxiety as getting 9:30pm emails from your boss. That’s because the idea of shucking and boiling live creatures seems pretty daunting to the average amateur cook. But Josh Capon, the executive chef behind Lure -- one of NYC’s top seafood and raw bar restos -- insists that shellfish, and a raw bar in particular, is the ultimate party food. (Because hell, you don’t even have to cook anything.)

We caught up with Capon at Samsung 837’s tech playground in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District. Capon was in town hosting a VR experience with Samsung that took the audience on an oyster harvesting adventure to Long Island’s Blue Island Oyster Farm (where he gets his shelled goods for Lure.) The video was shot on a special Samsung Gear 360 camera and viewed via the Samsung VR Gear -- a virtual reality headset that looks like an intense pair of goggles and gives you a 360 degree look at everything the camera captured. The VR experience brought us deep into the Great South Bay with Capon, shucking oysters in a kayak, before flipping back to his restaurant in SoHo. This was all part of Meals 360, a series of cooking demonstrations that take place in both virtual and actual reality with Samsung 837 serving as host to prominent NYC chefs.