Here Are All the USPS Food-Themed Stamps For Your Quarantine Letter-Writing Needs

In the midst of the pandemic, writing letters might be one of the most soothing ways to connect -- or reconnect -- with others in a socially distanced, safe way. It beats staring at a screen, anyway. Whether you’re penning a love note, reaching out to one of many senior centers looking for penpals , writing to those incarcerated in an unjust prison system , or just sending a thoughtful message to a friend, you’re going to need some stamps. Luckily, there are plenty of cute, food-themed stamps available to choose from that you can buy directly on USPS’s online webstore:

What’s your favorite fruit or vegetable? You might be able to spot it in this set of stamps that includes 10 different painted portraits of produce. There’s colorful heirloom tomatoes, juicy halved figs, and thick slices of eggplant that would be ideal for an eggplant parmesan. Make the recipient of your letters crave the sweet tang of strawberries or the juiciness of a ripe plum.

The best part about state and county fairs is hands down the food. Fried oreos, meaty turkey legs with sizzling charred bits, buckets of miniature cookies, and funnel cakes dusted with powdered sugar are some of my personal favorites, but cotton candy -- as depicted on this set of stamps -- is a classic option too. Among the stands of fried food at county fairs are also steer competitions and contests to see who has the largest squash or watermelon, which also shows up in this stamp collection.

This strawberry stamp is all about growth. You see strawberries at different stages of their development: a flower, a tiny bud, a youthful but reddening berry, and finally a plump piece of fruit ready to picked off its bush and devoured. In strawberries as in life, we are all constantly developing.

How do you like your pears: poached, baked, sliced, sprinkled with cinnamon, eaten directly off a tree, or on a stamp?

The Albemarle apple, the variety of apple shown in this stamp, doesn’t make it in our Thrillist apples ranking. Perhaps it is too transcendent to live online, and fairs better in the top right corner of an envelope.

Some of you may prefer green grapes over the purple variety shown here. I hear you, as I too prefer green grapes for snacking. The good news is that this classy stamp is reminiscent of wineries, which I think is something we can all get behind.

What is it about Meyer lemons that make them so superior to other types of lemons? Is it the fact that Meyer lemons are hybrids of mandarin oranges and pomelos, so they have less acidity and a gentler, sweet citrus flavor? Is it because using Meyer lemons results in perfectly silky lemon bars, or a not-too tart pound cake? I don’t have the answers, but this gorgeous Meyer lemon stamp may get you closer to uncovering the truth.

So technically Arnold Palmer is not a food item, but his namesake beverage -- iced tea stirred with some lemonade -- is practically as famous as he is, so why not include this on the list.