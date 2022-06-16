These Chefs Are Proving Vegan Barbecue Isn’t an Oxymoron

Barbecue is more than just a style of cooking—it’s practically a way of life. Some people love barbecue for the experience alone, associating it with bustling backyard parties and summertime, a refreshing drink in hand. Many revel in the smoky goodness that emanates from grilled pork chops and baby back ribs. That’s why it’s nearly impossible for some to even comprehend the concept of vegan barbecue.

Long gone are the days of showing up to a Memorial Day cookout only to be served (if you’re lucky) a bland veggie burger or abysmal tofu dog. But a few trailblazing chefs are providing alternative BBQ ideas for us vegans and vegetarians—finally allowing us to indulge in a flavorful backyard feast.

“Barbecue is a technique of cooking. It has nothing to do with meat. It is the act of cooking over an open flame,” says Chef Terry Sargent, owner of Atlanta restaurant Grass VBQ Joint,. “We are smoking and cooking all of our items in a smoker, over heat and over wood.”

As a longtime vegan, Sargent started Grass VBQ Joint in 2020 when he found himself longing for beloved dishes like beef brisket and pulled pork. Instead of waiting for someone else to explore the bounds of barbecue, he took charge and did it himself. The general base of the meat replacements he serves is made of vital wheat gluten, chickpea flour, and pea protein. However, each dish (such as the vegan chicken or beef) is flavored in their own way. Sargent has received the bulk of his feedback from pleasantly surprised meat eaters.