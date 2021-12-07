You Won’t Believe This Creole Gumbo Is Vegan

Charity Morgan wants to circumvent the idea of a perfect vegan. She’s even coined a term for imperfect vegans—plegans—which she defines as plant-based eaters who are empowered by their lifestyle decisions and aren’t seeking judgment from those within the vegan community. The term started while she was helping her NFL-player clients adapt to their new plant-based diet.

“I wanted to encourage more NFL players to eat like this without feeling like you have to completely be this perfect vegan, because you're not protesting for animals or you're not screaming for climate change,” says Morgan, who is married to former Tennessee Titans linebacker Derrick Morgan. It’s not that these principles don’t matter—or aren’t worthy reasons for transitioning into a plant-based diet. “What the vegans don’t understand is all streams lead to the same water. We’re fighting for the same things, just using a different approach.” To Morgan, pioneering veganism with inclusivity and an open mind will undoubtedly lead to more changed minds and plant-based meals.

This is one of the guiding philosophies woven into her debut cookbook, Unbelievably Vegan, which is set to release in January 2022. Morgan has been vegan for five years now, after a host of digestive issues that she connected to animal products in her diet. For her, shifting to a plant-based diet was definitely met with some hesitancy and anxiety, especially because Morgan was classically trained in French cooking at Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts.

But she stopped eating animal-based products cold turkey, tossing everything in her fridge five years ago and decided that culinary school was merely a stepping stone to her new style of cooking. “When I realized, you know Charity, screw all the rules in the kitchen—that’s when I became my most empowered,” she explains. “Some chefs can’t even make a dish without using some form of animal product and I’m doing it without them.”

It hasn’t always been easy. One of the challenges of turning to a plant-based diet that Morgan also faced is the fear of missing out on nostalgic childhood favorites and pieces of her heritage. Morgan wondered how she’d enjoy her mom’s pasteles and pastelitos, or her grandmother’s gumbo that she looked forward to eating every year. “It’s a warm place in my heart that I don't want to leave,” she says.

Thankfully, becoming vegan is getting easier every year, with new plant-based meat options hitting store shelves and techniques shared far and wide through social media. Not only that, but Morgan remains inspired by the things naturally found in nature that can mimic the flavors and textures of meat. “It’s amazing what the world has to offer when it comes to ingredients that are almost like its original source of a meat-like substance,” she beams.

So instead of letting fear devoid her of enjoying her grandmother’s gumbo recipe, Morgan has veganized her childhood favorite. And although she admits Grandmother Duplechan might be rolling in her grave a little bit, she notes her grandmother’s recipe has always begun with a plant-based roux. “I bump it up with my Cajun spices and real spices and bay leaves and all my herbs,” she explains. “By the time I make that broth, you’re not thinking of what source it came from because it’s so, so flavorful.” With smoky plant-based sausage, chopped okra, and bloated rice, this vegan version of gumbo allows Morgan to remain connected to both her grandmother and her roots.

“I’m so sick of reading about what a gumbo is supposed to be,” Morgan says. “It comes from African slaves mixing with native roots, like sasafras is a native ingredient. I’m here. This is me being Creole and Native American.”