Meat-Hungry Chefs' Favorite Easy Vegetarian Dishes

Lima bean gravy... or hummus

"Cook lima beans with water, butter, salt, thyme or rosemary, and a little lemon juice at the end. Cook for longer than you expect. They will release all of their starch and make a natural lima gravy. Add salt pork or bacon if you like, but there's so much umami in the 'gravy' you don't need meat. Eat it with a spoon alone, or put it over rice and eat with a fork. You can also add a little more lemon juice, garlic, tahini or peanut butter purée, and turn it into a lima bean hummus." -- Elliott Moss, Buxton Hall BBQ (Asheville, NC)

Charred, grilled carrots

"I like to completely char whole carrots on the grill. I let them cool down, cut them, and toss 'em in a tasty vinaigrette with shaved red onions and sunflower seeds." -- Chris Shepherd, Underbelly (Houston, TX)