Make These Clever Versions of Vegan and Vegetarian Sushi

Now, eight years later, Park has built a following on her website Veggiekins and various social media platforms for vegan spins on traditional Asian dishes. Using her Japanese, Korean, and Taiwanese background, she creates recipes ranging from quinoa bibimbap to eggplant “eel” unagi.

“When I first started out, there were a lot of vegan mac and cheese recipes, but not a ton of Japanese or Korean dishes,” she says. “But I do throw out the disclaimer that it’s not traditional sushi, for example, because we’re not using fish.”