"Meat is five things: amino acids, lipids, water, trace minerals, and a small amount of carbohydrate," he continues. "All of those things are present in plants. So what if we thought about meat differently? Not that it has to come from an animal, but that if it has certain nutrients in a certain architecture, who's to say it isn't meat?" It's a tantalizing argument. After all, what are animals doing as they grow if not reorganizing plant molecules into meat? Why couldn't machines do the same?

That's when the Beyond Burger arrives, a thick pink patty inside a pretzel bun, with all the fixings. Brown tells me it has more protein than a hamburger, about double the iron, and half the saturated fat. It's soy-free, wheat-free, and GMO-free. I take a bite. The flavor isn't quite right; there's a cat food thing going on, a little bit of fishiness to the smell. But the texture is almost flawless, akin to a turkey burger, and similar enough to satisfy my brain that I'm eating some kind of meat, if not USDA Prime. Brown explains that replicating the structure of meat is an intricate process, and he knows they're not 100% there yet, but they draw closer with each prototype. The Uncanny Valley has grown a little bit smaller; maybe narrow enough to jump across. Maybe.