This Vodka Sauce Recipe Is Rooted in the Simple Pleasure of Pasta

Odette Williams was 40 the first time she attempted handmade pasta. “I couldn’t believe that I, someone who had come to worship pasta so many nights of the week, had not done it myself,” she laughs. Now she’s celebrating this life milestone in her cookbook Simple Pasta, which releases at the end of this month.

You might scoff at the idea that someone who did not have a nonna showing her all the literal ropes of eggy pasta from birth could write a cookbook about the craft, but perhaps Williams is truly the best person to teach us—especially those of us who are intimidated by making it fresh. Afterall, she is proof that you don’t have to be the most experienced pasta maker to create something delicious and joyful.

In a world occupied with algorithms and social media aesthetics, Williams wants to circumvent the busyness and return to simplicity, which is what SimplePasta is all about: good food, spending quality time with family, and finding a sense of accomplishment in the simple art of shaping dough, whether that be into bowties or angel hair strands.

“It’s so noisy out there right now, but I think doing simple things well is hard,” Williams explains. “It takes a lot of curation by the person—like with good design in furniture or architecture, it’s beautiful because it’s edited so well and gone through a process where everything that’s not necessary has been eliminated.”

Williams gravitates towards recipes that may be simple and approachable, yet still refined and undoubtedly appetizing. Her philosophy when it comes to cooking is to use fresh ingredients and highlight their genuine, natural appeal. “Pasta is one of those rare foods where you can just add butter and salt and you’re already onto a good thing,” she muses, “so when there’s fresh produce involved, the sky’s kind of the limit.”

It’s why Simple Pasta is broken into four sections, each with a devoted menu perfect for the changing seasons and inspired by Williams’ love of blackboard menus. “I really want to help people figure out how to make pasta a meal, how to put the whole thing together,” she says. So while pasta is the star of the show, recipes for drinks, desserts, salads, and dips are also present.