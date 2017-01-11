Food & Drink

A Waffle House Waitress Shares Her Insane Stories and Secrets

By Published On 08/09/2016 By Published On 08/09/2016
Waffle House Sign
flickr/rob_rob2001

Waffle House is more than a 24/7 diner. It's an American legend. A Southern institution of dining after a night of drinking. The "smothered and covered" hashbrowns and butter-drenched waffles are only part of the allure: its deep-fried mystique is really due to the crazy shit Waffle House inspires, propelled by the characters you'll inevitably meet under those classic glowing orb-lights.

Least of which, are the servers. They'll call you "darlin'," tell you off-color stories, and give you a dose of true Southern hospitality, even if you are north of the Mason-Dixon. Recently, a real-deal WF server took to Reddit to spill the syrup on what really goes down behind that yellow-checkered sign. And she's everything a Waffle House server should be.

And yes, they know we all steal those mugs. 

Unsurprisingly, people puke there a lot

Comment from discussion iAMa Waffle House Waitress AMA!.

And who cleans it, depends on location...

Comment from discussion iAMa Waffle House Waitress AMA!.

She's done weird things for tips

Comment from discussion iAMa Waffle House Waitress AMA!.

Sketchy things happen at Waffle House. They just do.

Comment from discussion iAMa Waffle House Waitress AMA!.

She once saw someone eat 16 eggs

Comment from discussion iAMa Waffle House Waitress AMA!.

Waffle House At Night
flickr/rpavich

Fights do break out

Comment from discussion iAMa Waffle House Waitress AMA!.

Does she know all the customers are stoned?

Comment from discussion iAMa Waffle House Waitress AMA!.

What was the worst customer experience she ever had?

Comment from discussion iAMa Waffle House Waitress AMA!.

She's never had sex in the restaurant. But...

Comment from discussion iAMa Waffle House Waitress AMA!.

Her biggest tip came on Christmas Eve

Comment from discussion iAMa Waffle House Waitress AMA!.
Bacon and eggs at Waffle House
flickr/sam howzit

There's a reason you can't make those cheesy eggs at home

Comment from discussion iAMa Waffle House Waitress AMA!.

You probably shouldn't order the salad

Comment from discussion iAMa Waffle House Waitress AMA!.

Apparently, there's a secret ingredient that makes everything taste good

Comment from discussion iAMa Waffle House Waitress AMA!.

Is Waffle House bringing blueberry waffles back?

Comment from discussion iAMa Waffle House Waitress AMA!.

Whatever you do, don't play that stupid Waffle House song on the jukebox

Comment from discussion iAMa Waffle House Waitress AMA!.
Waffle House Mug
Flickr/mfajardo

How does she like her hashbrowns, and are there secret menu items?

Comment from discussion iAMa Waffle House Waitress AMA!.

Finally, when someone asked her if they care when people steal mugs, she gave the world's greatest response

Comment from discussion iAMa Waffle House Waitress AMA!.

Wil Fulton is a staff writer for Thrillist.

