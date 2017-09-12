Waffle House Will Serve Its Billionth Waffle Next Week

There's a chance you'll be served Waffle House's billionth waffle next week.
After 60 years and god knows how much maple syrup, the beloved Southern institution said it expects to pass the doughy milestone sometime between September 6-12, or just in time for National Waffle Week. It's unclear exactly where and when the monumental waffle will be ironed, but officials at the chain are "closely monitoring" the situation based on its "waffle forecasting models," the company said in a press release.
"That's the great thing about this," said Waffle House CEO Walt Ehmer in a statement. "Any one of the millions of customers who eat with us each day could be the one to order the waffle that will put us over the billion mark."
In other words, you could be the lucky American hero who eats it. Waffle House suggests checking Twitter and Instagram for updates on the potential day and location of the historic waffle. And while it all sounds like a big griddled marketing gimmick, it's a pretty delicious one.
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and . Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.