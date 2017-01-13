Signs You're in a Bullshit Steakhouse

A night out at a steakhouse is not a cheap affair. Before you know it, you've spent 50% of your paycheck on a juicy porterhouse, a pile of creamed spinach, a stack of onion rings… and that seafood tower for six that you ordered for just two people. (Hey, no judgments here.) But just because a steakhouse is pricey, doesn't mean it's actually good. There are plenty of subpar restaurants out there willing to take your hard-earned money for a mediocre piece of meat.

But it's tough to figure out the excellent steakhouses from the ones not even worth taking a Tinder date to, seeing as they all basically have the same items on the menu. So we turned to Dan Huebschmann, a regional chef for Chicago's Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse (aka The League's hangout), for help. He has spent over a decade working in the steak business and says that if you spot any of the red flags below, you should find a new spot for dinner.