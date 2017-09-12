Watch a Mini-Pig Adorably Eat Ice Cream After a Nap

Imagine waking up from a nap and being presented with an ice cream cone. That's like as close as it gets to living the dream, right?
Well, that's just life for Pickles the mini-pig, who is clearly living much better than you are. The video above, posted by YouTube user Max DiNatale, shows the very tiny pig being tenderly woken up to an ice cream cone, which he sleepily inspects for a beat and then completely demolishes. Pickles is quite the noisy eater -- but let's be honest, when you're alone on your couch eating ice cream, you probably sound no better.
Lucy Meilus is a staff writer for Thrillist and would like to be woken up with cheeseburgers. Follow her on Twitter at @Lucymeilus and send news tips to news@thrillist.com.