Food & Drink

Watch Hot Water Turn Skittles Into Trippy Magic

By Published On 10/19/2016 By Published On 10/19/2016
skittles
DEXTER SEE/YouTube

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

If you've got a spare 38 seconds today, you could do worse than stare at this YouTuber's incredible scientific feat: transforming a carefully curated circle of Skittles into a brilliant rainbow swirl with a single cup of hot water. The viewing experience is downright hypnotic.

DEXTER SEE/Youtube

The dude's got some undoubtedly serious DIY skills. Think you're up for a copycat? Grab a pack and try your hand at painting the plate yourself, but remember to pour carefully. Nobody wants to watch these beautiful little buttons melt into gnarly brown sludge.

Actually, on second thought, you might want to pick up two packs -- pretty sure you wouldn't want to taste that rainbow post-magic.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Meredith Heil is a staff writer for Thrillist. Her flow sicker than a third floor in hospitals, her charm Starburst, her watch Skittles. Taste the rainbow with @mereditto.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
All 13 'Top Chef' Seasons, Ranked From Worst to Best

related

READ MORE
Firewood Chicken: The Super-Fresh Chicken Dish Banned in Some Chinese Cities
The Explorers

related

READ MORE
Ben & Jerry's Newest Flavor Is Chocolate Cherry Garcia

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like