Watch the Mesmerizing Way Ice Cream Is Made in Thailand

Amazingly, you're still not over watching the guy behind the counter at Cold Stone throw stale gummy bears into your ice cream. This is in part because you're the world's most insufferable human, but also because you've never seen this amazing way ice cream is prepared in Thailand!
A video uploaded by YouTube user BLiTz5 shows a Thai ice cream vendor pouring a liquid (presumably milk and cream) mixed with brownie bites and kiwi over a metal surface, then chopping everything up in a culinary version of "Stomp." The vendor flattens the whole mixture out, and then -- the pièce de résistance -- scrapes it up into delightful little rolls! The rolls are finally placed delicately into a cup and topped with whipped cream, more brownie bites, and caramel.
This is the perfect ice cream. Go home, everyone else.
Lucy Meilus is a staff writer for Thrillist and feels just OK about ice cream in general, sorry. Follow her on Twitter at @Lucymeilus and send news tips to news@thrillist.com.