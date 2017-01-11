We Threw the Ultimate Summer Grill-Off



This past weekend, we threw the most epic summer grill-off in recent Chicago memory. Maybe you were there. Called Taste of Summer, it featured an open-flame competition from seven of the Windy City’s top grilled eats slingers unfurling everything from Korean BBQ steak to a whole freaking roast pig. Not to mention live music from Lowdown Brass Band, a professional arm wrestler, and perhaps the craziest loaded fries creation in the history of mankind. And we're here to give you the Cliff Notes on just how spectacular this throwdown was.

First off, we invited 7 of the finest grill masters in the city to cook up 8 of their finest dishes for us, so you better believe we also brought a pro photog with us to capture it. Feast your eyes: