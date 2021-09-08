We Tried Momofuku’s New Line of Instant Noodles

Who doesn’t love instant noodles? From days enjoying them on a dorm room floor to a microwaved meal after the bars let out, these mass-marketed packets have kept us fed and salt-filled throughout the years.

And the research and development team at Momofuku certainly got their fix when looking into how to perfect the restaurant group’s first-ever line of instant noodles.

“We’ve probably eaten every single dried and fried noodle on the planet at this point—and had some noodle fatigue for a minute or two,” laughs J.J. Basil, Momofuku’s senior director of R&D. “Since this is our first shot out of the gate with a dried noodle, how can this not be intimidating. But we are happy with where we landed.”

The result of a year-long development process are three flavors, inspired by signature menu items at Momofuku’s very first restaurant in New York City’s East Village: Soy & Scallion, Spicy Soy, and Tingly Chili Wavy. Developers made sure that the texture and simple flavor held up in a frying pan, a dry mix, and even soups. While customers might expect the customary ramen noodles from the restaurant, these varieties are a bit different.

“You definitely need to have that chew, so it was important for us to do an air-dried noodle, as opposed to most of the other noodles you get, which are fried,” Basil explains. “That way it really preserves, like a dry pasta.”