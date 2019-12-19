Guide to Enhancing Your Holidays With Cannabis

You’ve been working so hard lately, trying to complete assignments, and pin down details, and finish all the shopping before the winter holidays hit. And it’s finally here. Your precious Paid Time Off days are rolling out before you, like a luxurious red carpet to the land of total relaxation. Perhaps you’d like some enhancement with your Christmas, Boxing Day, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, or New Year’s Eve? You’ve come to the right place. We’ve gathered some of our best, most up-do-date cannabis content all in one place for your easy reference.
The Best Cannabis Edibles to Make Your Holidays Merry and Bright
Contributor and cannabis journalist Sean Cooley has set us up with a list of tasty and effective edibles. What I like about his list, in addition to his most estimable notes, is that he includes the states where you can buy them. May those lists grow longer in 2020. He also includes helpful intel on dosage so we can chill responsibly. No one’s ruining their PTO with bad trips, yeah?
How to Choose Edibles Like You Totally Know What You’re Doing
Curious to learn more about edibles? Los Angeles-based cannabis writer J. Fergus explains the difference between edibles made with cannabutter and those made with extracts. People in the cannabis community tend to have strong opinions on the topic one way or the other, so it’s good to be informed. But you know what? You don’t have to pick sides.
Your Handy Dandy CBD Gummy Purchasing Guide
For those of us who don’t (yet) live in a state that legally sells THC edibles, or who prefer to stick with CBD alone, we have this guide. In addition to that all-important dosing info, Portland-based cannabis writer Janelle Lasalle walks us through full-spectrum vs. isolate, hemp vs. hemp oil, sourcing, and what the hell those labels mean.
After the Summer of White Claw, CBD Water Is Making Its Move
Summer is long over, but folks’ love of White Claw shows no signs of abating -- and CBD water is just getting started. It seems like there’s a new product on the market every day. How do you choose? I mean, do you go by the label design you like the best (understandable), or do any of these companies offer something different from the others? We’ve got insights for you.
I’ve been covering the intersection of cannabis and food since 2016, when I interviewed pastry chef and edibles pioneer Mindy Segal. But lately I’ve been researching and test driving CBD tinctures because, well, they’re legal where I live in New York State. And Mama needs to chill, sometimes. Here are a couple of my recent favorites. For best results, apply the dose under your tongue and hold it there for at least 30 seconds.
Tonic Vibes
Tonic makes a whole-plant, unrefined hemp extract called Grounded that’s loaded with all the cannabinoids and terpenes and what have you. They say it has an earthy taste -- I’d say it straight-up tastes like garden soil, but in a great way.
CBD Luxe Be Alert Tincture
This has a special place on my desk at work, so maybe I shouldn’t even mention it here in a vacation story. But I’m adding it anyway in case you want to be in a state of relaxed alertness while watching your favorite holiday movies. Blended with honey, ginger, and lemon, the health benefits of those ingredients may be subtle, but they add a bright flavor.
Breaking Down the Real Differences Between THC and CBD
And finally, of course you already know the difference between the two. I’m just putting this here in case someone else does not.
