More of the Most Batshit Insane Restaurant Stories Ever

Welcome back to Off the Menu, where we bring you the best and strangest food stories from my email inbox. This week, we have more utterly WTF restaurant stories. As always, these are real emails from real readers, though names have been changed.
The streetside dance party
"I spent many a year in Boston waitressing in a semi-fancy restaurant (white tablecloths, dim lighting, outrageous prices). We were located on an extremely busy street corner frequented by douchey wealthy people and the panhandlers who loved them. Being close to the Boston Public Garden, this corner was some prime panhandler real estate and fiercely guarded by the people who worked it. The staff got used to seeing the same signs and faces on the other side of our massive windows, and often made reverse-change (i.e., gave them 10s and 20s for their stacks of quarters and ones).
"We had a large back room that could be used as a dining space, but was more often used for private functions that could range from a blowout corporate holiday party to a cash bar. On this fateful night, we were dealing with people who worked at a law firm and appeared to be descendants of the Monopoly man, who had not only sprung for a super-expensive menu and open bar, but had hired outside help to set up a sound system and a dance floor. Once they were done gorging on their own souls (JK, it was baby lamb) and had swilled enough liquor to stock a Carnival cruise ship, they took to said dance floor, where they proceeded to make Elaine from Seinfeld look like Bob fucking Fosse.
"None of this was in any way out of the ordinary, so I was just contentedly playing bartender behind the row of tables we had draped with tablecloths to create a makeshift bar station. Then I saw our group of panhandlers strolling by our windows -- they were all quite collegial with one another and seemed to hang out a lot. I saw them stop and look through the floor-to-ceiling windows, nothing but a half an inch of glass separating them from Boston's .00000001%. They started laughing and pointing, clearly amused by the pitiful dance-floor display. And then it happened.
"This group of people out on the street started doing a DEAD-ON impersonation of the inanity that was happening on the other side of the glass. In their dirty clothes and shoes with holes, they did some of the most amazing parody work I have ever seen, perfectly imitating the awkward white uncle dancing that was happening a foot away. One guy was using the insulation blanket he always wore wrapped around himself as a makeshift feather boa, flossing it between his legs and shimmying with it behind his back. Just picture it: both groups, dancing side by side, with nothing but a huge window to separate them.
"I went DOWN, nearly landing in the huge ice/beer tub under the 'bar,' laughing hysterically. When I could see again through the tears, I pulled myself up to witness all the inside dancers trying valiantly to pretend like they couldn't see that they were being completely owned by the homeless-looking crew outside. Us servers had to take turns hiding to get the laughter out, until finally someone complained to the manager and he came in and closed the curtains." -- Megan Zimmerman
Give the man a hand
"In college I tended bar at a chain steakhouse located in an Air Force Base town in the middle of the Bible Belt. We catered to all kinds of crazies.
"One day I was bartending when my cousin, who served at the time, came up to me with his face white, completely aghast. We walked to the back and he relayed to me the following story.
"He was waiting on a table of six celebrating their patriarch's 80th birthday. The family was in great spirits and enjoying a moderate amount of alcohol with their dinner. Everything was going smoothly until the time my cousin -- we'll call him Stu -- went to present the check. Stu went through his typical spiel thanking everyone and congratulating the birthday boy. At that point, the octogenarian shook Stu's hand and said, 'Do you know who I am, boy?' Stu had no idea, and said as much. The octogenarian pulled Stu closer and said, 'I'm the man who's about to lick your hand …' then followed through before Stu could comprehend what had just been said.
"The previously happy family was mortified. Stu walked away in disgust, not returning until the family left. On the bright side, they left him $100. I'd let an old man lick my hand for a Benjamin." -- Jerry Wilton [Editor’s Note: So would I. I have NO shame. None.]
The killer KISS
"Several years ago, a concert arena in our area used to allow various groups to volunteer their time in the concession stands during events in exchange for a percentage of profits. So I ended up volunteering with my youth group to work a KISS concert. It wasn't too bad -- I ran the register, grabbed food, relayed booze orders to our group advisors. The majority of the concert-goers were happy and friendly, except for Gene Jr.
"There were plenty of people there with KISS makeup, applied with varying degrees of skill. Being a teenage girl, I found it all pretty amusing. Gene Jr., however, was in a league of his own: complete replica costume, platform boots, beer belly, full face of makeup, and long black hair with a bald spot in the back. Gene Jr. took KISS seriously... and his drinking even more seriously. He kept coming to our booth throughout the evening (at the expense of watching the damn concert, but whatever).
"We were under orders to cut off alcohol sales at a certain time, so of course Gene Jr. approached me about five minutes after the cutoff, demanding more beer. I politely apologized and informed him that I couldn't. He seemed confused by it for a few moments, and simply blinked and repeated his demands. I told him again, and expressed that it wasn't our decision but the arena's. He froze -- and then lunged across the counter at me. It took three people to get him off of me and back onto the other side of the counter, where security was waiting after a guard had witnessed the event.
"And that is the tale of the night that a Gene Simmons impersonator tried to strangle me." -- Kara Carrington
The pen thief
"My uncle has this strange joke that he likes to play on the waitstaff/anyone who happens to walk by our table every single time we go out with him. No matter the restaurant, the first thing he does when we sit down is ask our server for a pen. He continues to ask for a new pen every time he or she comes back around to take our orders or check on us.
"If a different waiter just happens to walk by our table, he will also ask that person for a pen. Busboy walks by, another pen, and this goes on for the duration of the meal. By the end of dinner, he will have collected about 10 to 12 pens which he leaves in a giant pile in the middle of the table before we leave, and he laughs all the way home." -- Tara Wyland [Editor’s Note: Seriously… what the fuck?]
The blow-up doll murderer
"A number of years ago I was working as a volunteer with at-risk teens. One night, a group of teens and I helped move a bunch of furniture an older couple was donating to the thrift store that funded the program. In the mix of things, the teens found two male blow-up dolls, and the kids lovingly named their new companions Randy and Karl. They looked exactly like Wayne Newton. To cap off the night of furniture-moving and blow-up doll shenanigans, we stopped at a local IHOP for dinner -- my treat. Despite their pleas, I maintained that the kids could NOT bring the blow-up dolls into the IHOP (they don't go over this in volunteer training, I just have great instincts).
"So, disappointed as they were, we went into the IHOP Randy-and-Karl-less. It was about 9pm, so aside from the six of us we almost had the place to ourselves. Halfway through our meal, a couple of the kids began to snicker and I turned around to see that before we came in, one of them had propped Karl in the bushes outside of the dining room window, forehead pressed against the glass, staring us down. He looked sad, left out of the fun.
"Suddenly, Karl disappeared into the darkness. We couldn't figure out what happened until we saw an older disheveled man standing in the light of the parking lot street lamp go mega-Hulk on poor Karl, tearing his head off, leaving his body deflating on the asphalt. A few of our guys were pissed -- I'll admit it wasn't cool -- until psycho blow-up doll killer entered the restaurant. Some of our guys froze while others hounded down their food so we could get the hell out of there.
"When our waitress addressed this man, it became evident that he wasn't your average unhinged patron, but rather was the manager of the IHOP. He resumed his shift with Karl's head rolled up in the back pocket of his ripped jeans, a keepsake for all to see. He didn't speak a word to us, didn't look our way -- nothing. Total business as usual." -- Melanie Gordon
Flight of the Concorde
"Not sure if I should mention the name of the fast-food place I worked, but it's a prominent burger chain. One without a clown as a mascot, if that narrows things down a bit. The restaurant building where all this happened is no longer there. The burger chain gave the place a rather heavy makeover a few years back, which included halfway tearing it down and rebuilding it. But it's still in the exact same spot, with the same drive-thru and parking lot.
"And the building is mostly immaterial to the story anyway. It's the location that is the key to the story. This particular establishment is built at the edge of an airport in what's known as the Dead Zone. This is the area at the end of a runway which is supposed to be kept empty, since it's where airplanes are expected to crash if they fail to take off. But somehow, this Dead Zone not only contained this burger place, but also a rather large four-lane highway crossroads. The runway lights actually extended out across our parking lot, into the road, and across all four lanes of traffic.
"This airport wasn't a major transit hub, so it didn't see much air traffic. I don't believe there were any commercial airlines using it. There's a National Guard base connected to it, and they'd fly out from time to time. But they always used the other runway, at the other end of the airport. Mostly it was small, privately owned Cessna-size craft that went over us. Until this one weekend, when a big flashy news story appeared in the local paper.
"The Concorde was coming to town, and it was going to be landing on our runway.
"As soon as the manager got wind of the news, she immediately decided to make an event of it. Since the windows in our seating area looked out across the parking lot at the runway itself, it was the ultimate front-row seat, and she was going to market the hell out of that fact. Flyers got printed up. A 'no refills' sign went up on the soda machine. When the day arrived, the place was packed wall to wall with eager onlookers.
"Back in the kitchen, things started falling off shelves. Noise was coming down the chimney, and the metal hood above the burger-cooking machine was acting like a resonant amplifier."
"If you've ever worked in fast food, you know that nothing can induce the same level of giddy fright that someone shouting the word 'BUS' can. Well this was like having a bus pull up, times 10. All the tables were crammed. The floor space was standing room only. We had people spilling out the side door into the parking lot, and people were camping out, tailgating in the lot like it was a rock concert. Kids were running around unsupervised. Teenagers were making out. A party atmosphere pervaded the place.
[Editor’s Note: How little was there to do in this town that this counted as excitement?!]
"And the star attraction was headed our way. A low rumble heralded the arrival of the craft. And the rumble got louder… and louder.
"Back in the kitchen, things started falling off shelves. Noise was coming down the chimney, and the metal hood above the burger-cooking machine was acting like a resonant amplifier. The kitchen staff tried to scatter, but there was literally no place for us to go. The kitchen door opened outwards, and with the restaurant as packed as it was, there simply wasn't room to get it open. As the roar rose to deafening levels, the staff finally achieved evacuation by vaulting, panic-stricken, over the front counter and out the front doors, which looked out across the drive-thru lane towards the highway.
"We were looking right down the flight line towards Concorde when it came rocketing overhead. When it passed over us, the noise was so loud you couldn't hear it. It was just this sort of pressure wave behind your eyes. Wash from the jet engines practically took us off our feet. It took an antenna off the roof that one of the managers had strung up there so she could watch her soap operas on a portable TV in the little manager's cubicle. As it crossed the parking lot towards the airport fence and touchdown, one of the engines passed directly through the big leafy center of one of the many decorative trees that had been planted around the perimeter of the lot. As the manager's antenna came crashing down in the middle of the highway, the parking lot turned instantly into a whirlwind of whipping twigs, leaves, blown garbage, and screaming customers.
"The rumble finally faded into the distance once again as the Concorde touched down inside the airport proper and bedraggled customers slowly began picking themselves up off the ground. The parking lot looked like a wasteland. Car windows were broken. Trash was everywhere. People were staggering around like zombies. There was a stunned moment of silence, and then a cheer went up from inside the restaurant. The crowd were absolutely delighted by the spectacle of it all.
"Later, as we were cleaning up for closing, me and another employee were tasked with climbing up on the roof and putting the manager's antenna back up. In the process of doing so, we discovered the Concorde had apparently snipped it off about 6in from the top of the ventilator chimney, which she had used as a mounting point… which means that 6in was probably all the distance which had come between a restaurant full of people cheering the destruction -- or becoming part of it. To this day, I still have a horrifying mental image in my head of the Concorde's landing gear smacking into the chimney, tearing the ventilator through the roof, and causing the whole plane to lurch groundward, right into that parking lot full of people.
"That was the one and only time the Concorde ever landed there. It seems the people who make such decisions decided after the fact that the runway wasn't capable of handling a plane that big. I suspect they probably made that decision based on the quantity of tree clinging to their engine intake. And while sales were through the roof that weekend, we didn't host another special event for a good long time. -- Cam Simmons
Do you have a restaurant, home-cooking, or any other food-adjacent story you’d like to see appear in Off the Menu (on ANY subject, not just this one)? Please email WilyUbertrout@gmail.com with "Off the Menu" in the subject line (or you can find me on Twitter @EyePatchGuy). Submissions are always welcome! Also, we are now requesting submissions for holiday-themed stories, so if you have any stories pertaining to Thanksgiving and Christmas, please send them in!
