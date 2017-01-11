More of the Most Batshit Insane Restaurant Stories Ever

"None of this was in any way out of the ordinary, so I was just contentedly playing bartender behind the row of tables we had draped with tablecloths to create a makeshift bar station. Then I saw our group of panhandlers strolling by our windows -- they were all quite collegial with one another and seemed to hang out a lot. I saw them stop and look through the floor-to-ceiling windows, nothing but a half an inch of glass separating them from Boston's .00000001%. They started laughing and pointing, clearly amused by the pitiful dance-floor display. And then it happened.

"This group of people out on the street started doing a DEAD-ON impersonation of the inanity that was happening on the other side of the glass. In their dirty clothes and shoes with holes, they did some of the most amazing parody work I have ever seen, perfectly imitating the awkward white uncle dancing that was happening a foot away. One guy was using the insulation blanket he always wore wrapped around himself as a makeshift feather boa, flossing it between his legs and shimmying with it behind his back. Just picture it: both groups, dancing side by side, with nothing but a huge window to separate them.