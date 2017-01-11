9 Things You Didn't Know About 'Chopped'

2. Each episode takes at least 12 hours to film

Contestants wake up at 6am to begin the filming process, and those who make it to the last round often stay until 8pm and later. Between the cooking, resetting in between each round and commentary -- judges deliberations after each round can take about 90 minutes -- the time adds up quickly. All of that then gets cut down to a meager 42 minutes.

3. There have been 27 seasons and more than 450 episodes

But it's only been filming since 2009! Unlike most shows that film one or two seasons in a year, Chopped shoots nonstop -- four seasons are often filmed in one go! When Chopped shooting is over, the crew moves right onto Chopped Junior. And when they’re not filming that or another offshoot, they are busy auditioning and planning the next seasons. It’s a never-ending process.