The year 2016 was an objectively rough one for most people: The election divided a nation, Prince died, Suicide Squad came out -- the list goes on. Luckily, 2017 is already off to a better start thanks to a new deal from Wendy's that lets you secure free Frostys for the entire year, all for a mere $2.
You can't even buy two bottles of water for $2, let alone infinite pseudo milkshakes.
And in possibly even better news, all this fast-food benevolence is for an excellent cause.
With a $2 donation, you get a lil' Frosty key chain that's probably worth your money in the first place. If you show your keychain with any purchase, they will throw in a free Frosty Jr. with your meal. Every. Time.
The donation money goes directly to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, which helps foster kids find permanent homes. It's enough to melt your heart like a Frosty on the floor of your mom's minivan in July. But you need to move on the deal: You won't be able to get the keychain after January 31st, 2017.
Wendy's: home of square burgers... and big ol' hearts.
