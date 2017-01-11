The year 2016 was an objectively rough one for most people: The election divided a nation, Prince died, Suicide Squad came out -- the list goes on. Luckily, 2017 is already off to a better start thanks to a new deal from Wendy's that lets you secure free Frostys for the entire year, all for a mere $2.

You can't even buy two bottles of water for $2, let alone infinite pseudo milkshakes.

And in possibly even better news, all this fast-food benevolence is for an excellent cause.