What Time Does Wendy's Start Serving Lunch?

Wendy's -- that pigtailed mecca of square burgers -- doesn't really do breakfast the same way McDonald's, Burger King, and the other fast-food chains do. Wendy's is about lunch, plain and simple. Still, some locations experiment with breakfast offerings, so it's best to know when lunchtime rolls around so you can make the most of your trip.

Lunch hours at Wendy's typically start at 10:30 a.m. If you're traveling or on a long trip, and you need a real-deal meal in the form of a Baconator (the best possible thing to order at Wendy's), get there anytime afterward. And one hot tip: get the chicken nuggets at Wendy's. They kick the pants off McDonald's and Burger King's.