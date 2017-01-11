There's Actually a Damn Good Reason Wendy's Burgers Are Square

Before I was born, my dad ran a Wendy's franchise. Whenever I'd ask him why Wendy's burgers are square -- and not the traditional round puck -- he'd reply, "Because Wendy's doesn't cut corners, son."

I'd always assumed this was a (better-than-usual) dad joke. But as it turns out, he wasn't too far off. As a kind-of adult, I needed to know exactly why the patties from the redhead in ribbons are square. Was it a special cooking method? Is it easier to ship square meat -- are logistics behind this cornered burger?

Nope. It's all about nostalgia, grandmas, and not being afraid to show your meat to the masses.