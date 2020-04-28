Why LA Chef Wes Avila Misses Dodgers Games and Gus’s Fried Chicken

When I’m not working, my wife Tanya and I put on our face masks and go for five-mile walks to pick up curbside coffee at Proof. At night, we head to the rooftop in our building to smoke cigars with our neighbors, socially distanced of course. Sometimes we take our dogs on walks in the neighborhood and crush a bottle of wine split between two pint glasses. Those walks really help us stay sane. So does cooking at home.

When this thing first started, I was cooking whatever we couldn’t sell from the restaurant, so I was making Nueske bacon and egg tacos with caviar and butter filled tortillas. After a while, we started craving the food we can’t go out to buy right now. I was craving menudo, so I made some and put it up into quart containers and dropped a bunch of it off to friends and my brother. It was nice to drop it off and talk to them from six feet away. We always have too many leftovers so we have a quarantine food exchange with our neighbors. One of them is Indian, so we’ll swap Mexican food for Indian food and Indian food for some of the other stuff that I make. Today, I want to make something comforting, so I’m going to make a chicharrón pork rib chile verde. Real grandma cooking, which is slow and low. And by making a lot of it, it gives me an excuse to give it away to friends.